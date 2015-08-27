© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
FL Senate Offers House Olive Branch With Map Proposal

By Catherine Welch
Published August 27, 2015 at 12:21 PM EDT
In Tallahassee, the chair of the senate committee tapped to redraw congressional district maps has offered an olive branch to his counterpart in the Florida House. The Senate and House are in a deadlock over the maps, each with its own idea on what they should look like.

In a memo to Senate President Andy Gardiner, Sen. Bill Galvanoproposed new maps that incorporate 23 of the 27 districts in the House’s version. For example, it keeps Daniel Webster’s congressional district in Orange County.

In the memo Galvano said the maps were drawn by Senate staff without any input from lawmakers, the public, or outside consultants. Galvano underscored the importance of compromise in his memo, and urged Gardiner to discuss the new Senate maps with the House.

The divided legislature ended a special session last week without producing congressional maps they could agree on.

Catherine Welch
