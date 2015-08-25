Program Matches Central Florida Veterans With Jobs

Scores of veterans met with area businesses on Tuesday as part of a program designed to get veterans into jobs.

The eight-week program focuses on employment, training and entrepreneurship. The 84 veterans taking part are not only getting help with their resumes but also one-on-one time with major employers from around the region.

President of the Disability Chamber of Commerce Rogue Gallart says many of the openings are in I.T. “That’s what many of the businesses came out to talk about,” said Gallart, “was we’re not just this typical hotel or resort. We offer things behind the scenes we did not know of.”

Gallart said nearly 70 percent of veterans in the last session landed a job.