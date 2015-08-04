© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Coast Guard Confirms Teens' Capsized Boat Has Been Missing

By Crystal Chavez
Published August 4, 2015 at 10:50 AM EDT
Coast Guard Capt. Mark Fedor, Coast Guard 7th District chief of response, holds a press conference at Coast Guard Air Station Miami, July 31, 2015. Search efforts for two missing teenage boys was suspended after searching approximately 49,000 square nautical miles. U.S. Coast Guard video snapshot by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Barney.
Coast Guard Capt. Mark Fedor, Coast Guard 7th District chief of response, holds a press conference at Coast Guard Air Station Miami, July 31, 2015. Search efforts for two missing teenage boys was suspended after searching approximately 49,000 square nautical miles. U.S. Coast Guard video snapshot by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mark Barney.

The Coast Guard now acknowledges the missing teens’ boat found capsized late last month-- is missing. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Ryan Doss said when the Coast Guard first spotted the boat during the search, they dropped a marker buoy and told a commercial salvage company to go get the boat that same day.

Doss said by the time the salvage crew got to the location 67 miles offshore at night, the boat wasn’t there.

“We kept an eye out for the boat throughout the search, however, our focus was trying to find the two boys in the water, not trying to save someone’s personal property,” said Chief Doss.

The Coast Guard’s search for Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen is suspended unless new evidence is found. The families’ private search with volunteers continues. A gofundme account for Perry and Austin has raised nearly $470 thousand in a week.

The 14 year olds have been lost at sea for more than a week.

