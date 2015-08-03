Rubio Says Planned Parenthood Should No Longer Get Taxpayer Money

Update 6:49 p.m.:

Democratic U.S. Senator Bill Nelson voted not to take federal money away from Planned Parenthood.

Original story:

Florida Senator Marco Rubio said Planned Parenthood should have its federal funding cut. In an op-edpublished Monday, the Republican Senator and presidential candidate says, “Planned Parenthood should never receive another dime from American taxpayers.”

Leading up to Monday evening’s vote, Florida’s Democratic Senator Bill Nelson’s office told 90.7 News that he does not have a statement.

The vote comes after videos show Planned Parenthood officials allegedly negotiating prices for fetal tissues. Planned Parenthood says it does not profit from tissue donation and the video is heavily edited.