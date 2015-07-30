© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
West Nile Virus Case Confirmed In Volusia County

By Abe Aboraya
Published July 30, 2015 at 8:22 AM EDT
mosquito

The Florida Department of Health confirmed a case of West Nile Virus in Volusia County Wednesday. The virus is spread by mosquitoes.

Health officials are expecting more cases, and warn residents to get rid of standing water and wear protective clothing. Most West Nile Virus infections are mild, but about 1 percent of cases can cause permanent neurological damage, paralysis and even death.

There is no treatment or vaccine for the virus. Florida had 69 cases of West Nile Virus in 2012.

