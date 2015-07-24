Spotlight: The Ordinary Becomes Extraordinary At Orlando's Cardboard Art Festival

We use cardboard to help us move, pack and ship things to each other. But this weekend cardboard is the medium of choice for artists participating in Orlando’s third annual Cardboard Art Festival. The opening night party is Friday in Downtown South.

22 artists participated this year, from professionals to people who just wanted to flex their creative muscles with an around the house kind of item.

"I think it goes back to when we were kids and you made forts or you made a truck or a cardboard robot. So why not cardboard? It's out there, it's free," said Denna Fillmen, one of the festival organizers.

Full disclosure: 90.7's News Director Catherine Welch is one of this year's participants. You can check out everyone's creative work at the gallery in Sodo shopping center through Sunday. Click the player above to hear Fillmen's entire conversation on Spotlight.