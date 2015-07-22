© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Lake County to Restore Bus Rides for Elementary Students

By Renata Sago
Published July 22, 2015 at 12:30 PM EDT
Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Bus service for more than 2,100 Lake County elementary students could start back this fall. The school board unanimously voted this week to restore pick-up and drop-offs for kids living within two miles of their schools.

The decision comes two years after board members decided to reduce its bus service to save money.

“The reality is some parents had few options, and our board members were disturbed by the thought of elementary school students walking two miles to school," said district spokeswoman Sherri Owens.

The school board has allotted $310,000 to pay for a dozen bus routes.

Members will hold a final vote on the budget in September.

