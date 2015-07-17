Spotlight: Bearded Men Pose For 'Pin-Up' Calendar To Benefit Orlando Charity

An Orlando photographer is putting twelve bearded men in a calendar full of comical compromising positions…for a cause.

Sveinn Kjartansson is known for his retro-style pin-up photography, but he’s calling his latest project a “beard-up” calendar.

And yes, if you now have a mental image of bearded guys in typical “pin-up girl” poses, you get the picture. Kjartansson's playful project pokes fun at and provokes questions about traditional gender roles. He’s donating the proceeds from calendar sales to Harbor House of Central Florida.

Kjartansson said it all started out as a bit of a joke. "What if we just put a guy there with this huge beard and he did one of these sexy poses like the girls do and hikes his skirt up?" he remembered wondering. "It was kind of funny at the time, then it just started evolving into, 'What if I make a calendar and make a charity out of it, raise money for something?'"