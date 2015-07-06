Winter Park Memorial Hospital Planning Major Expansion

Winter Park Memorial Hospital is planning a major expansion. New plans call for a five-story tower with 160 patient beds.

The hospital will also renovate and expand its emergency room, and add a new lobby and patient entrance. Winter Park residents will have two chances to comment on the major hospital expansion.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing August 4, and the City Commission will vote on the plans August 24. Check here to read the city-wide public notice that went out to residents.

“The city commission could say yes, we approve this, contingent on different things, they could approve it as recommended by the planning board, or they could deny it," said Winter Park Spokeswoman Clarissa Howard.

Winter Park officials approved the hospital’s plans on paper in 2004.

