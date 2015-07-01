Florida Hospital Kissimmee Unveils New $60m Tower

Florida Hospital Kissimmee is doubling in size. The hospital held an open-house today for the $60-million dollar expansion.

Florida Hospital Kissimmee Administrator Jeff Villanueva said the 80 new beds are all private. That's a big change.

“Once the patients are in this new tower, our plan is to renovate our existing hospital so those beds will also be private rooms,” Villanueva said.

The Kissimmee hospital emergency rooms sees more than 50,000 patients per year. All told, the hospital will spend $72 million on expansions, including the new new 80-bed tower, a major expansion of the emergency room and new suites for cardiac catheterizations.

Florida Hospital Kissimmee has grown with Osceola County, going from 40 beds when it opened 20 years ago to its new tally of 160 beds. And Villanueva says he expects the hospital, and the area, to keep growing.

“We can add two additional floors to the tower," Villanueva said. "So as the medical or health care needs of the community continue to grow, we have the capacity to continue to grow.”

