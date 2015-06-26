© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spotlight: Former Orlando Ballet Dancer Israel Rodriguez Heading To His Homeland, Cuba

By Crystal Chavez
Published June 26, 2015 at 1:50 PM EDT
Photo by Pedro A Franceschi — at Centro De Bellas Artes,Guaynabo PR.
Photo by Pedro A Franceschi — at Centro De Bellas Artes,Guaynabo PR.

Israel Rodriguez is a former Orlando ballet dancer and instructor who performs and teaches in central Florida and across the world with various groups. Rodriguez is leaving to visit Cuba this weekend. He was born there and still has family in Ciudad de Camagüey.

He's lived in Orlando for 15 years and has made his name as an international artist. Rodriguez is thinking about retiring from ballet to pursue his other passion, film making. He hopes to give his final on stage performance in his home country.

"I'm trying to get this performance as a goodbye, not to mention it would be an honor to perform in my own country after more than 25 years," said Rodriguez.

He started dancing at a very young age and says in Cuba, ballet was a profession he took very seriously.

"One thing we learn in Cuba is to give everything when you dance, to dance with your heart."

That is the lesson he has been teaching young ballet students in central Florida and abroad. Hear more of our conversation with Israel Rodriguez by clicking the player above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpotlightperforming artsarts
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details