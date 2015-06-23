© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: The Forces Shaping Central Florida's Growth Explosion, Part 2

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 23, 2015 at 2:49 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates
Growth and development are booming in Central Florida, and predicting how the area will grow is no easy task. Last week, we heard from 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind about transportation and its role in shaping Central Florida, and how major development often follows new major roadways.

But new homes, business hubs, and attractions don’t just spring up overnight. Builders have to get permission first, and Fishkind says that’s another major factor in the growth and development in Central Florida – land use approval. He says getting a thumbs up requires a good plan.

