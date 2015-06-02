Diving Into Daytona Beach Economy

Daytona Beach is branded ‘The World's Most Famous Beach’, and the city’s long been synonymous with motor sports like NASCAR, the Daytona International Speedway , bike week and beach driving.

But as Florida’s economy picks up after a long recession, some say Daytona needs to do more to keep up with that wave, drawing more visitors with higher-end hotels and more family oriented attractions.

Intersection dives into Daytona with a look at the economics, quality of life and business opportunities in the original Beach town.