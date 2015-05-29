Orlando City Soccer Club To Pay For New Stadium

Orlando City will pay for its own Major League Soccer Stadium. With $30 million of State funding in limbo during a special legislative session, the Orlando City Soccer club announced they will pay for the entire project themselves

Orlando pledged $15 million and Orange County promised $20 million at the start of the project. With this new funding plan, they’re off the hook. The club will buy back land the city acquired last year.

Along with a new financing plan, team majority owner Flavio Da Silvasays the new stadium will be bigger than the original 19,000 seat plan. "We are very focused on building a new stadium with 25,000 - 28,000 thousand seats. That’s going to be our new house," he said.

Orlando City Soccer hopes to have the stadium complete by next summer. The Lions currently play in a newly renovated Citrus Bowl.

Da Silva said fan support this season solidify private investment. "This is a big signal of how we believe in the city, how we believe in the community, these people, this market place."