Valencia College to take over Colt's failed manufacturing site

Valencia College today approved an advanced manufacturing laboratory in Osceola County. It takes over a site originally built for Colt Manufacturing.

Florida spent $750,000 renovating the Osceola County building, to make way for Colt Manufacturing’s $2.5 million investment and 63 high-wage jobs. But Colt never came.

“Meanwhile a facility had been completely outfitted as a wonderful manufacturing technology center,” Valencia College President Sandy Shugart said. “We’re able to take it as-is and turn it into something that grows manufacturing in the community despite Colt’s decision not to come.”

With the help of a $2.5 million federal grant and partners like Lockheed Martin, the facility will become the Advanced Manufacturing Laboratory. Students will be able to get an associated in manufacturing engineering technology, as well as technical certificates.

The new facility will be open for the fall semester. Valencia will target veterans, women, minorities and workers who need to be retrained.

“We have deep relationships with a number of employers now who are very dependent on producing a high quality first world workforce in manufacturing, and we’ll be their supplier,” Shugart said.

Students will be able to get an associated in manufacturing engineering technology, as well as technical certificates.

The new facility will be open for the fall semester.

“We have deep relationships with a number of employers now who are very dependent on producing a high quality first world workforce in manufacturing, and we’ll be their supplier," Shugart said.