Spotlight: Florida Artist Creates Massive Sand Art And Captures Photos Of It From The Sky

Florida artist Todd Brittingham is spending his weekend making a massive drawing in the sand that he will then photograph from the sky. It's his 27th Earth Works sky message.

The event is happening both Saturday and Sunday from nine a.m. to five p.m. at Jetty Park at Cape Canaveral.

"This year we're going to be doing a mermaid. It's going to be about the size of about two football fields. So we've got our mermaid, now we're going to figure out how to draw her. Basically I go out there on the day before my crew arrives and I sketch her out. I don't use any survey equipment. I just try to guestimate how it's going to look," said Brittingham.

When the work is complete his crew will use a drone to capture aerial photos. Hear how people become part of the imagery by listening to the Spotlight interview in the player above.