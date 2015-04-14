© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Marco Rubio: "I Announce My Candidacy For President Of The United States"

By Brendan Byrne
Published April 14, 2015 at 8:26 AM EDT
Marco Rubio announced his presidential bid in Miami. Photo: marcorubio.com
Florida Senator Marco Rubio joins fellow Republican Presidential hopefuls Ted Cruz and Rand Paul.

But what are Rubio’s chances in a crowded primary field? Does he have what it takes to beat another potential presidential candidate from Florida - his one-time mentor Jeb Bush? Can he overcome Hillary Clinton or whoever the Democrats nominate? And what’s next for Florida’s Senate seat?

90.7's Matthew Peddie puts those questions to Miami Herald Political Editor Sergio Bustos, New Hampshire Public Radio Senior Political Reporter Josh Rogers, and Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

