Open Meeting On How I-4 Construction Will Challenge Drivers
Transportation officials will meet with the public Wednesday night in the first in a series of informational sessions about the massive overhaul of I-4.
The state department of transportation is warning drivers that soon, the exit ramp from eastbound I-4 to Ivanhoe Blvd will be closed down for good. There will also be lane closures from as early as 8:30pm until possibly 7:00am.
These are the growing pains as I-4 gets a makeover that includes replacing 142 bridges, redesigning 15 major interchanges, and adding four tolled express lanes down the center of the interstate.
Construction will be happening all along the 21-mile project. The goal is to wrap it up in six years.
I-4 Ultimate Public Meeting:
Wednesday, March 25 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm
Orange County School Board, Joe Davis Board Room
445 West Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
More details available here.