Open Meeting On How I-4 Construction Will Challenge Drivers

Transportation officials will meet with the public Wednesday night in the first in a series of informational sessions about the massive overhaul of I-4.

The state department of transportation is warning drivers that soon, the exit ramp from eastbound I-4 to Ivanhoe Blvd will be closed down for good. There will also be lane closures from as early as 8:30pm until possibly 7:00am.

These are the growing pains as I-4 gets a makeover that includes replacing 142 bridges, redesigning 15 major interchanges, and adding four tolled express lanes down the center of the interstate.

Construction will be happening all along the 21-mile project. The goal is to wrap it up in six years.

I-4 Ultimate Public Meeting:

Wednesday, March 25 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Orange County School Board, Joe Davis Board Room

445 West Amelia Street, Orlando, FL

More details available here.