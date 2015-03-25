© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Open Meeting On How I-4 Construction Will Challenge Drivers

By Catherine Welch
Published March 25, 2015 at 5:18 AM EDT
Renderings of the I-4 improvements through downtown Orlando. Source: I-4 Ultimate
Renderings of the I-4 improvements through downtown Orlando. Source: I-4 Ultimate

Transportation officials will meet with the public Wednesday night in the first in a series of informational sessions about the massive overhaul of I-4.

The state department of transportation is warning drivers that soon, the exit ramp from eastbound I-4 to Ivanhoe Blvd will be closed down for good. There will also be lane closures from as early as 8:30pm until possibly 7:00am.

These are the growing pains as I-4 gets a makeover that includes replacing 142 bridges, redesigning 15 major interchanges, and adding four tolled express lanes down the center of the interstate.

Construction will be happening all along the 21-mile project. The goal is to wrap it up in six years.

 

I-4 Ultimate Public Meeting:

Wednesday, March 25 from 5:00pm - 8:00pm

Orange County School Board, Joe Davis Board Room

445 West Amelia Street, Orlando, FL

More details available here.

Tags
Central Florida Newsconstructioni-4I4 Ultimate
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details