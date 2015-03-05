Bike Week Revs Up Daytona Economy

Thousands of bikers are rumbling into Daytona Beach for the start of Bike Week.

Those bikers help drive the local economy.

About 500,000 people come to Bike Week every year. Festival task force co-chair Bob Coleman said he expects the numbers will be up slightly from last year.

“Well the buzz is, it’s extremely cold up north- and not here," said Coleman.

"And it looks like the hotels are doing fairly good business compared to last year. All indications are we’ll have a good year.”

Coleman said low gas prices also make Bike Week attractive for people trucking in from out of state. He said the event adds about $75 million directly into the local economy, with about a $500 million impact overall.