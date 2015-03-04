© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Sea Grass Signals Small Recovery In Indian River Lagoon

By Amy Green
Published March 4, 2015 at 1:00 AM EST
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County
The Indian River Lagoon. Photo courtesy Brevard County

The ailing Indian River Lagoon is sprouting new sea grass.

It's a sign of recovery.

Aerial mapping in 2013 shows a small gain in sea grass from 2011, when a massive algal boom wiped out more than half of the lagoon's sea grass.

Ed Garland of the St. Johns River Water Management District says scientists consider sea grass to be a barometer of the lagoon's health.

"When they're flourishing they know the water quality is in pretty good shape in the lagoon. And when they're diminished greatly like they did after the superbloom you know there are some serious issues with the water quality."

Garland says sea grass is important because it provides habitat for juvenile fish and crustaceans and is a food source for larger animals like manatees.

The Indian River Lagoon stretches the length of nearly half of Florida's East Coast.

Tags
Central Florida Newsindian river lagoonst. johns river water management districtEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details