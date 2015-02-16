Central Florida Helped The State Break More Tourism Records Last Year

A record number of tourists visited the state last year, and Central Florida had a lot to do with that. 2014 was actually the fourth year in a row the state welcomed a record number of tourists.

More than 97 million people visited the state. Visit Florida, the company that markets the state’s tourism industry, says that’s a nearly four percent increase over the previous year.

UCF Professor Duncan Dickson at the Rosen College of Hospitality Management says many of Florida’s visitors come to our neck of the woods.“Oh absolutely, Central Florida draws 56, 57 million tourists a year, so we’re absolutely at the top of that list.”

Dickson says while many people think of Florida for the theme parks and beaches, they also fly in for big conventions. Orange County has the 2nd largest convention center in the United States.

Visit Florida estimates 11 and a half million visitors last year traveled from overseas. And nearly four million tourists came down from Canada.

Despite another record year, the Sunshine State fell a little short of Governor Scott's goal. He was aiming to have 100 million tourists visit last year.