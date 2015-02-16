© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Florida Helped The State Break More Tourism Records Last Year

By Crystal Chavez
Published February 16, 2015 at 9:45 AM EST
walt_disney_world_resort_entrance

A record number of tourists visited the state last year, and Central Florida had a lot to do with that. 2014 was actually the fourth year in a row the state welcomed a record number of tourists.

More than 97 million people visited the state. Visit Florida, the company that markets the state’s tourism industry, says that’s a nearly four percent increase over the previous year.

UCF Professor Duncan Dickson at the Rosen College of Hospitality Management says many of Florida’s visitors come to our neck of the woods.“Oh absolutely, Central Florida draws 56, 57 million tourists a year, so we’re absolutely at the top of that list.”

Dickson says while many people think of Florida for the theme parks and beaches, they also fly in for big conventions. Orange County has the 2nd largest convention center in the United States.

Visit Florida estimates 11 and a half million visitors last year traveled from overseas. And nearly four million tourists came down from Canada.

Despite another record year, the Sunshine State fell a little short of Governor Scott's goal. He was aiming to have 100 million tourists visit last year.

Tags
Central Florida News
Crystal Chavez
See stories by Crystal Chavez
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details