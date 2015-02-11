© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Spring Training To Leave Central Florida, Stay In State

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 11, 2015 at 9:04 AM EST
Orbit, the mascot for the Houston Astros, entertains fans at Minute Maid Park in March 2014. Photo: Eric Enfermero
Major League Baseball’s Washington Nationals and Houston Astros will keep their spring training facility in Florida - although not in Central Florida.

In a statement Wednesday, Governor Rick Scott announced the two teams will remain in Florida for the next 30 years.

The Astros currently hold spring training at the Osceola County stadium. Instead of renewing their lease, they’ll be moving to a joint-team facility in Palm Beach County.

The Nationals, who hold spring training at the Space Coast Stadium in Melbourne, will also be moving to Palm Beach County.

Florida is home to fifteen spring training teams. In 2013, the legislature approved more than $3 million to be used for training facilities each year.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
