© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Development Key Issue in Winter Park Mayor's Race

By Brendan Byrne
Published February 2, 2015 at 11:11 AM EST
800px-winter_park_fl_city_hall01

The Winter Park Mayoral race kicked off Monday with the first of five debates between the two candidates.

Winter Park Commissioner Steve Leary and former Judge Cynthia Mackinnon are fighting for the top city post soon to be vacated by outgoing Mayor Ken Bradley. Bradley decided last year not to seek a third term.

The candidates are appealing to voters at a series of debates to discuss the issues impacting Winter Park. They spoke with voters at the Westminster Winter Park Towers.

Political analysts Frank Torres says recent development like the Trader Joe’s plaza has sparked debate among voters. And with more growth on the way, it will be a major campaign issue.

“All these different multi-use developments and projects, which if done correctly can really stimulate the economy and really bring money to the city. But if done incorrectly you could have some traffic nightmares," says Torres.

Mackinnon said that a traffic impact study around the shopping plaza should have been conducted. Leary said developers followed regulations set by the city.

Voters head to the polls in Winter Park on Tuesday, March 10th.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewselectionsWinter Park
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details