SunRail weekday service extends, push for weekend service.

Last month, Sunrail extended their evening weekday service. The change comes after a public clamor for additional service on the commuter rail line- which is still in it’s first year of operation.

Now there’s a push for weekend service as well.

Dan Tracy, Orlando Sentinel Transportation Reporter; David Porter, Publisher of SunRailRiders.com; and Erika Spence from the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce join 90.7's Matthew Peddie to talk about the impact of extended service of SunRail - and the cost of future expansion.