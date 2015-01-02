Same-sex Marriage Licenses Will Start Being Issued Tuesday

It will be business as usual for the Orange County Clerk of Courts next Tuesday when her office begins issuing marriage licenses for same sex couples.

That was Tiffany Moore Russell’s message at a press conference in Orlando today.

Federal Judge Robert Hinkle said his ruling overturning the ban on same-sex marriage applies to all counties in Florida, and clerks of court are obligated to issue licenses.

Tiffany Moore Russell says she is very excited to have consistency and uniformity.

“We’re not doing anything unique. We’re going to continue to operate business as usual. The courthouse opens at 7:30. We have not anticipated what the large amount will be, but our staff is prepared to handle large crowds.”

Russell says all county offices will be open for applications. Ceremonies will take place at all offices except Goldenrod.

Marriage licenses will be issued the same day as requested as long as all requirements are met.