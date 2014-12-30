© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Commentary: Financial Anxiety In The New Year

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 30, 2014 at 6:44 AM EST
800px-analyzing_financial_data_5099605109
Photo: Dave Dugdale, Flickr

Over the past few weeks, 90.7 economic analyst Hank Fishkind has explained how new reports show an improving economy and good potential for a prosperous New Year. But recent polls suggest Americans are still feeling less-than-secure about finances, and less-than-happy with the response from federal and state governments.

This week, Fishkind explains how the School of Economics might interpret that discontent, and what economic principles could influence it.

On the dismal perception of the economy:
“Despite the very improved US economy and the prospects of a great 2015 as discussed, there has been an erosion of the middle class, significant erosion in lifestyle and continued discontent in our politics. Even though we all just voted and the result is a new Republican majority, voters still give Congress dismal marks. The majority believe Congress gets re-elected because the system is rigged.”

On what to expect in 2015:
“I think there will be even more ranker between Congress and the President. We are leading up to a major issue in March – raising the debt ceiling –which always is a lightning rod and creates an incredible amount of lack of civility and the ability to compromise and people take very inflexible stances.”

On how to demand change:
“Economics would say that markets, politics or societies produce what we demand. We give rise to these things, and it comes about through what we ask for, what we buy, what we click on, where our attention goes, and what we are willing to tolerate. To put it in simple terms: If we watch more kitty videos on YouTube there will be more kitty videos on YouTube – because we demand it. In the same way, if we want more civility, progress on political issues and improved living standards for our countrymen, then we have to demand it!”

Tags
politicsfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details