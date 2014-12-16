© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Commentary: 3-Year Economic Outlook Starts Rosy, Ends Complicated

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published December 16, 2014 at 8:52 AM EST
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind
Economic analyst Hank Fishkind of Fishkind and Associates

Over the past few weeks, 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind has explained the host of recent reports that paint an optimistic financial picture for the end of 2014. As the year comes to a close, Fishkind considers the three-year economic outlook for the Orlando area, the state of Florida, and the country. He begins by telling 90.7’s Nicole Creston that throughout 2015, all signs point to growth…but starting around 2016, it gets a bit more complicated.

Hank FishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
