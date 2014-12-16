Fishkind Commentary: 3-Year Economic Outlook Starts Rosy, Ends Complicated

Over the past few weeks, 90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind has explained the host of recent reports that paint an optimistic financial picture for the end of 2014. As the year comes to a close, Fishkind considers the three-year economic outlook for the Orlando area, the state of Florida, and the country. He begins by telling 90.7’s Nicole Creston that throughout 2015, all signs point to growth…but starting around 2016, it gets a bit more complicated.