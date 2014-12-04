National Campaign Rebrands Orlando

A national campaign to attract businesses to Orlando starts this weekend. A kickoff television ad will air once on NBC and nine times on cable.

People outside Orlando often associate the city with Mickey Mouse. That's great for tourism, but the Orlando Economic Development Commission wants to attract other businesses too.

So, the new ad highlights images of other industries as a voice says, "... because until you join our community, and see all the reasons we're amazing, you don't know the half of it."

The EDC's research shows changing the area's image could boost the gross regional product by a billion dollars. That has Orange County chipping in a million dollars over two years for the campaign. "Everybody knows us. Everybody knows Orlando. Everybody loves Orlando," says Mayor Teresa Jacobs, "but nobody knows really what goes on here, and we don’t even know the half of it ourselves."

The campaign relies on $2 million of private and public funds this year plus in-kind donations. It’s planned for three years and will transition to digital and social media after the TV spots run.

90.7's Abe Aboraya contributed to this report.