© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

John Land, Longtime Apopka Mayor, Dies at 94

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 24, 2014 at 9:49 AM EST
Mayor John H. Land and First Lady Betty at swearing in, Jan 1 of unknown year of 19 inaugurations. Photo: City of Apopka
Mayor John H. Land and First Lady Betty at swearing in, Jan 1 of unknown year of 19 inaugurations. Photo: City of Apopka

A public viewing is scheduled Wednesday for John Land, the former Apopka mayor who died Saturday.

Land was 94 years old.

He had served as Apopka’s Mayor since 1950 – missing only one term.

He lost his bid for re-election this year to challenger Joe Kilsheimer.

The Florida League of Cities recognizes Land as the longest serving Mayor in State history.

Land suffered a stroke Friday night after receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Tri-County League of Cities.

Tags
Central Florida Newsjohn landapopka
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details