John Land, Longtime Apopka Mayor, Dies at 94

A public viewing is scheduled Wednesday for John Land, the former Apopka mayor who died Saturday.

Land was 94 years old.

He had served as Apopka’s Mayor since 1950 – missing only one term.

He lost his bid for re-election this year to challenger Joe Kilsheimer.

The Florida League of Cities recognizes Land as the longest serving Mayor in State history.

Land suffered a stroke Friday night after receiving a lifetime achievement award from the Tri-County League of Cities.