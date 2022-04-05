Orlando embraces cleaner transportation

The city of Orlando has a new plan for expanding cleaner transportation options like electric buses and trucks, personal vehicles and even scooters and bicycles.

The city council approved the plan Monday.

The city aims to transition its entire fleet to alternative fuel or electric vehicles by 2030.

The plan also calls for more electric vehicle charging stations. Orlando Sustainability Director Chris Castro says the first station already is under construction in downtown.

“It will have 20 fast-charging ports that will be open not just for Tesla cars but for every type of electrical vehicle. So they are agnostic chargers, and they can charge any vehicle with rapid charging.”

Other goals include bringing clean transportation options to low-income neighborhoods. The city already had committed to powering all homes and businesses with clean energy by midcentury.