 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Crime Down 17 Percent In Pine Hills

by (WMFE)

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

Crime is down in the Pine Hills area.

There were nine homicides in Pine Hills during the first half of 2016. So far this year, there’s been only one. During the same time, robbery fell 20 percent, and violent crime went down 15 percent.

Captain Carlos Torres with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Operation RISE in Pine Hills is paying off with members of the community talking with police.

“There are helping us solve some of these cases, they are helping us put the pieces of the puzzle together so we can solve it. So we’ve seen now that when people were maybe afraid to get involved, they’re not anymore,” Torres said. “It really, truly validates what we’re trying to do out there, which is improve the quality of life, reduce crime and reduce the fear of crime.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office started Operation Rise to combat crime in the area. That project began with more than 300 arrests in the area last December.

Residential and commercial burglaries are down 30 and 41 percent. Overall, crime is down about 17 percent.

Check here to listen to an interview with Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings about crime in the Pine Hills area.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP