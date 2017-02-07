Intersection: Tackling Crime In Pine Hills, A Drive Down A1A & Orlando’s GLBT History On Display

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says his plan to tackle violent crime in Pine Hills is working. After a rash of shootings, and the death of an Orlando police officer, there’s been more scrutiny on crime in this part of Orange County, but Demings says it’s not just a law enforcement issue and he says sometimes Pine Hills gets blamed for crime that doesn’t even happen there. On today’s program Demings talks about the impact of Operation RISE, and steering youth away from crime.

Then, we head to the coast for a drive along A1A with Daytona Beach News Journal editor Pat Rice, who says this road isn’t living up to its potential. Facing America’s most famous beach are derelict buildings and empty lots. The plight – and potential – of A1A in Daytona Beach.

And, a snapshot of Orlando’s Gay Lesbian Bisexual and Transgender community. An exhibit at the Orange County Regional History Center spotlights stories of Central Florida’s GLBT community – from Patty Sheehan’s campaign shoes to artifacts from memorials after the Pulse nightclub shooting.