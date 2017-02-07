 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection Podcast


Intersection: Tackling Crime In Pine Hills, A Drive Down A1A & Orlando’s GLBT History On Display

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says his plan to tackle violent crime in Pine Hills is working. After a rash of shootings, and the death of an Orlando police officer, there’s been more scrutiny on crime in this part of Orange County, but Demings says it’s not just a law enforcement issue and he says sometimes Pine Hills gets blamed for crime that doesn’t even happen there. On today’s program Demings talks about the impact of Operation RISE, and steering youth away from crime.

Then, we head to the coast for a drive along A1A with Daytona Beach News Journal editor Pat Rice, who says this road isn’t living up to its potential. Facing America’s most famous beach are derelict buildings and empty lots. The plight – and potential – of A1A in Daytona Beach.

And, a snapshot of Orlando’s Gay Lesbian Bisexual and Transgender community. An exhibit at the Orange County Regional History Center spotlights stories of Central Florida’s GLBT community – from Patty Sheehan’s campaign shoes to artifacts from memorials after the Pulse nightclub shooting.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP