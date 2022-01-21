 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Zora! Festival outdoor events pushed to June as Omicron continues to spread

by (WMFE)
The 30th annual ZORA! Festival celebrating the life and works of author Zora Neale Hurston begins this weekend and runs through February 3 in her hometown of Eatonville. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Photo: ZORA! Festival


This year’s ZORA! Outdoor Festival of the Arts has been rescheduled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. 

Performances by George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic and Kim Waters and Tom Browne have been moved to June 4th and 5th. 

Festival planners say they will honor tickets purchased for the January festival in June. Ticket purchases can also be fully refunded at www.zorafestival.org

Director N.Y. Nathiri says all virtual programming for the 33rd annual ZORA! Festival will continue as planned.

She says that includes an online Africa-America Women’s Economic Forum, Seminole State College Speaker Series, and Afrofuturism Conference along with a number of virtual events for K-12 students.

In a statement Nathiri says, “At this time, when the stresses and strains of everyday life can present sometimes seemingly overwhelming challenges, what a joy it is to bring together the human family, where guests can learn about and enjoy the cultural contributions which people of African ancestry have made to the United States and to the world.” 

Florida reported 38,614 new COVID cases on Friday, which represents a week-over-week decrease for the state.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP