Zoo Miami presents two newborn giraffes

MIAMI (AP) — A male giraffe has been doing his part to promote Zoo Miami’s breeding program, with two of his long-legged babies born in the last few days.
After a weekend of mother-and-child bonding, a male calf born to 14-year-old Mia made his debut on Monday.
He was the 54th giraffe born at the Miami zoo, and number 55 came quickly: 6-year-old Zuri gave birth Monday to a female calf.
The zoo says the two unnamed giraffe calves are the first offspring of 4-year-old father Malcolm.
Giraffe populations in the wild have dropped significantly in recent years and are now officially listed as vulnerable.
