Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Zero G and I feel fine

by (WMFE)

Sixth grader Brian Bartelo experiences weightlessness on a ZeroG flight. He brought his brother Sean (green flight suit) with him. Photo: ZeroG


What’s it like to feel weightless, like the astronauts on the International Space Station?

Brian Bartelo is a 6th grader from Buffalo, New York. He entered an essay contest to win a trip on a ZeroG flight — an airplane that simulates weightlessness by flying parabolic arcs. 

The contest was sponsored by SpaceKids Global, an outreach organization aimed at bringing kids closer to space exploration. We’ll hear from Brian and his brother about the flight, plus a conversation with SpaceKids Global founders Sharon & Mark Hagle about the inspiration of ZeroG flights. 

Then it’s not all about goofing around. Scientists leverage platforms like these flights to conduct experiments. One of those scientists is University of Central Florida’s Addie Dove. She joins us to talk about research in microgravity.




