You’re@Work: The Right Persona for the Job
Who are you at work?
In this episode, two stories of people who really commit to embodying their work selves.
In part 1, what’s in a name? In South Korea, more and more companies are promoting the use of English nicknames at work. The idea is to get around hierarchies and encourage open communication. But sometimes, confusion ensues. What happens when you drop your real name and all the formalities that come with it?
In part 2, what’s in a face? We ask what happens to our persona when our IRL work spaces disappear – and get uploaded to the metaverse. Is it really possible to reconnect with our colleagues as avatars in a fantastical digital realm?
Additional Context:
- Explore public virtual offices in Gather’s corner of the metaverse. We’d love to see your online avatars – tweet us @Roughly.
- Read Buffer’s report on the state of remote work.
- Learn more about workplace culture in South Korea in this academic study, and check out the South Korea Chamber of Commerce’s study on hierarchies at work.
- Watch a trailer for South Korean TV show “The Pleasures and Sorrows of Work.”
