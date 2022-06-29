You’re@Work: The Right Persona for the Job

Who are you at work?

In this episode, two stories of people who really commit to embodying their work selves.

In part 1, what’s in a name? In South Korea, more and more companies are promoting the use of English nicknames at work. The idea is to get around hierarchies and encourage open communication. But sometimes, confusion ensues. What happens when you drop your real name and all the formalities that come with it?

In part 2, what’s in a face? We ask what happens to our persona when our IRL work spaces disappear – and get uploaded to the metaverse. Is it really possible to reconnect with our colleagues as avatars in a fantastical digital realm?

Additional Context: