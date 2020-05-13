Your Wednesday Update: Orlando International Fringe Theatre Fest Goes Virtual; Florida Community Health Centers Get Funding for PPE, COVID-19 Tests; Florida Citrus Commission Puts More Money Into Digital Advertising

Making Awesome Board Member Alan Hanstein says it began when the federal government approved 3-D printer software for medical face shields and made it available to everyone.

“There was something we could do to give back to the community. It’s interesting because if not, all of those 3-D printers, the whole space, would be idle right now,” Hanstein said.

Instead, it’s been a hotbed of activity with free face shields going out to medical professionals and first responders from Tallahassee to Chattahoochee.

Now Hanstein says Making Awesome wants to honor other organizations that are doing similar things.

“You will see a very unique award that will be given out to all of those people who have given back to the community by producing PPE for medical professionals and those that need it,” Hanstein said.

Hanstein says nominations are still being taken for the rest of this week at the Making Awesome web site.

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

Leon County will never equal Central Florida as a visitor destination.

But County Commission Chair Bryan Desloge thinks it may become more competitive as tourists avoid big crowds and look for smaller, safer, more natural places to visit.

“You know, we had a billion dollars of economic impact from tourism last year. And in no small part, the outdoors and the recreation things and the trails. And frankly what they’re expecting is not a lot of air travel, not a lot of international travel; a lot of regional travel. And we’re the kind of market that is perfect,” Desloge said.

Meanwhile, Desloge says the county’s drop in sales and other taxes connected with the pandemic now exceeds fifteen million dollars.

Americans are driving less and snacking more

Scott Horsley, NPR

Gasoline prices dropped like a rock last month but food prices shot up the most in nearly 50 years. Both have something to do with how we’re living these days.

Overall, we’re spending less and spending differently than we did just a few months ago. And that’s affecting consumer prices for everything from pasta to auto insurance.

New inflation numbers out Tuesday from the Labor Department offer a window on how consumers are coping in the COVID-19 era.

Most of us aren’t driving much, so gasoline prices tumbled 20.6% last month. The price of auto insurance also dropped in April, by 7.2% — more than any other month on record.

“With people driving less, that will inevitably mean fewer accidents,” said Sean Kevelighan, CEO of the Insurance Information Institute. Auto insurers are offering discounts and refunds totaling more than $10 billion this year.

Kevelighan warns, however, that with fewer cars on the road, some people are driving faster. That means the accidents that do happen are often more costly.

“In fact, people are driving more recklessly at this time. And so that means we’re having more injuries and greater damage,” he said.

The new inflation report is filled with mixed messages like that. Overall, consumer prices were down 0.8% in April — the sharpest drop since the Great Recession in 2008. But food prices at the grocery store jumped 2.6% — the biggest jump since 1974, when double-digit inflation became a national concern.

The price of pasta and rice bubbled up 2.5% in April. Hamburger prices ground up 4.8%. And anyone who bought cookies had to lay out 5.1% more dough.

Americans had grown used to spending more than half their food budgets on meals eaten outside the home. But that changed abruptly when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Restaurants closed their doors and families were forced to cook for themselves.

“We saw an immediate, drastic decrease in expenditures away from home and an increase in the expenditures that we made at the grocery store,” said David Ortega, a food economist at Michigan State University.

Ortega sees the change in his own habits. Instead of buying a prepared coffee at the campus bagel shop, he’s making his own coffee at home with store-bought beans. He’s also shopping for his wife and two-year-old daughter.

“Yep, I have to now go to the grocery store and make sure we have snacks and goldfish crackers and just about everything that’s going up in price,” Ortega said.

There’s little evidence that people’s overall food consumption has increased (although the price of snacks jumped 3.8% last month). But where and what we’re eating has shifted. And that’s created some costly kinks in the supply chain.

Something similar famously happened with toilet paper, where household demand soared while office supplies went unused. Household paper prices jumped 4.5% last month.

There are a handful of other categories where prices rose — including hospital care (up 0.5%) and funerals (up 0.3%).

But while Americans are spending more on necessities like pasta and toilet paper, they’re cutting back on everything else.

“Accordingly, prices are falling. Apparel was down on the month again. Airline fares are plummeting. Hotel prices [are] down,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist for Oxford Economics.

The price of used cars dropped 0.4% last month and could fall further if rental car companies decide they have too many cars and sell some of their surplus. There could be some bargains on the used car lot. But with millions of Americans suddenly out of work, it’s not clear who will want to buy.

“Therein lies the issue,” Bostjancic said. “And that’s why you’re seeing across the consumer spectrum deep discounting.”

If you take out volatile food and gasoline prices, the cost of everything else fell 0.4% last month. Over the last year, these so-called “core prices” rose just 1.4%.

That suggests the government could afford to keep borrowing and spending money on emergency relief programs without fear of runaway prices.

“Inflation is the least of our worries right now,” Bostjancic said.

Florida Community Health Centers to get funding for COVID-19 tests, PPE, and more

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

Florida Community Health Centers are getting more than 28 million dollars from the federal government to cover COVID-19-related costs.

That includes testing, personal protective equipment, staff training, patient outreach, and setting up drive-through or walk-up test sites.

This is the third round of funds given to the state by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Governor Ron DeSantis has said ramping up testing will be crucial in getting things back to normal in Florida.

In Tallahassee, some residents have been charged upwards of 175 dollars to get a test at some offices. HRSA Administrator Tom Engles says community health centers could charge some patients, but won’t turn anyone away.

“If they have some form of insurance, the insurance may be charged for that care. But again, anybody that comes in regardless of their ability to pay the health center will see them. So a health center will work with the individual patient on—if they’re asking for testing they will work with that individual to get that testing,” Engles said.