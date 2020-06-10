Your Wednesday Update: Kids and COVID-19, NASCAR Set to Allow Fans Back, What a Post-Pandemic City Looks Like

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kids and COVID-19; mixed messages on asymptomatic spread

Coronavirus Daily, NPR

George Floyd’s killing by police sparked protests around the world. Because of the coronavirus, attendance at Floyd’s Houston funeral was limited and mourners were encouraged to wear masks.

People of color have been hit hard by the coronavirus because of risk factors including chronic health conditions and less access to health care. Experts say scientists need better data on who’s getting sick and public health officials need to communicate better with communities of color.

A top official from the World Health Organization walked back a statement Monday in which she said transmission from asymptomatic carriers of the virus is “very rare.”

A small but growing number of kids have a dangerous reaction to coronavirus called multi-inflammatory syndrome, which can cause inflamed hearts, lungs and other organs.

Plus, one man built an art piece he calls a ‘Doorway To Imagination’ in his social distancing-created free time.

NASCAR set to allow fans back in Florida, Alabama

The Associated Press

NASCAR will allow a limited number of fans to return to races later this month amid the pandemic. The plan for Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday is to allow up to 1,000 South Florida service members to attend the Cup Series race. Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama will permit up to 5,000 guests in the frontstretch grandstands for the June 21 race. NASCAR says all fans will be screened before entering, required to wear face coverings, mandated to stay six feet apart from each other and will not have access to the infield.

For kids stuck home during pandemic, free art supplies from FIU’s Frost Museum

Jessica Bakeman, WLRN

During a typical year, Florida International University’s art museum would bring in students from two Miami-Dade elementary schools for some hands-on art education. The coronavirus got in the way this spring. So the museum brought art directly to the kids instead. A teacher bangs a wooden spoon on the back of a saucepan. That, plus honking horns and the standard graduations songs — Pomp and Circumstance and Vitamin C’s 1999 hit — are the soundtrack of this drive-through celebration. “We were both crying, like the entire time. And then we parked across the street just to be able to see all the other cars and be able to wave. And if we saw anyone that we recognized, we started honking.” Ivania Delgado brought her daughter to this coronavirus-style drive-through graduation last week — but Maya’s not a high school senior. “I spent, like, a lot of time in that school.” About half her life so far. Maya Cardona is 10 years old — and just finished fifth grade at Sweetwater Elementary in Miami-Dade County. “So I really love that school. And I’m glad I had the opportunity to say goodbye before I went on to middle school.” Maya says the graduation was extra special because her class of 115 students got bags full of free art supplies from Florida International University’s Frost Art Museum. “I’m planning to, like, draw with the art supplies.” Miriam Machado lists the contents of the take-home packages. She’s director of education at the Frost museum. “A little bit of bling. You know, things to stick on.” The museum works with kids from Sweetwater and also Finlay Elementary — both are near the university’s main campus. And both are Title I schools, which means most students qualify for free or discounted lunch. Machado says the families can’t always afford art supplies, especially since the pandemic has left so many unemployed.

A parent of one of the Finlay students sent Machado a note thanking her for the art packages. The mom wrote: “En medio de una crisis que alguien se acuerde de tu pequeño vale más que mil lingotes de oro.” “In the middle of a crisis, for someone to remember your little one is worth more than a thousand gold bars.” Modelers suggest pandemic lockdowns saved millions from dying of COVID-19 Jason Beaubien, NPR Two new papers published in the journal Nature say that lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus were highly effective, prevented tens of millions of infections and saved millions of lives. “Our estimates show that lockdowns had a really dramatic effect in reducing transmission,” says Samir Bhatt, a senior lecturer at the Imperial College London’s School of Public Health, who worked on one of the papers published in Nature. Bhatt’s team analyzed infection and death rates in 11 European nations through May 4. They estimate that an additional 3.1 million people in those countries would have died if lockdowns had not been put in place. “Without them we believe the toll would have been huge,” Bhatt says. In addition to the paper from Bhatt and his colleagues, Nature also published a separate study from the Global Policy Lab at the University of California, Berkeley. That study analyzed lockdowns in China, South Korea, Iran, France, Italy and the United States. It found that the lockdowns in those six countries averted 62 million confirmed cases. Read the full article here. U.N. Chief: Security Council gridlock blocks effective coronavirus response Ari Shapiro, NPR The coronavirus pandemic set a new record this weekend: More than 136,000 new cases around the world were reported on Sunday, the highest number in a single day. The statistic comes from the United Nations, the global body the world often turns to in a crisis. “If the pandemic represents something, it is a demonstration of our fragility. Something that you can only see in a microscope has put us on our knees,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said during an interview with All Things Considered. “And that humility should lead us to solidarity and unity.” Instead, he says, there was no unity in the strategy to fight the pandemic. “Each country went its own way, with the epicenter moving from country to country.” The U.N. can distribute aid and help governments shape their coronavirus responses. But it has limited tools to force a country to, say, follow guidelines from the World Health Organization, a U.N. agency. And gridlock in the U.N. Security Council — which can pass enforceable resolutions — has stalled any real action. That frustrates Guterres. “We see that the very dysfunctional relationship that exists today between the United States-China, United States-Russia, makes it practically impossible for the Security Council to take any meaningful decision that would be fundamental” to fight COVID-19 effectively, he said. Read the full article here.

Federal dollars for South Florida in jeopardy due to low census self-response rate

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN

The 2020 Census is underway. And so far the self-response rate in Florida is at just under 60 percent. Hospitals, nursing homes, and other institutions all stand to lose federal dollars if people don’t get counted. Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich says she’s especially worried because of hurricane season and the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re using methods that we never thought about using before this happened. One of them are the feeding programs. We have tremendous numbers of feeding programs all across the county,” Rich said. Meals come with postcards that explain how to take the survey. In South Florida, Monroe County has the lowest response rate, followed by Miami-Dade, Broward and then Palm Beach. The Census Bureau stops counting in late October.

University of South Florida board approves reopening plan

Mark Schreiner, WUSF

The University of South Florida Board of Trustees has approved a plan to reopen in the fall semester.

Classes will be done in person, online, and a hybrid of the two. But classes of one hundred students or more will have to be completely online. Donna Petersen, Dean of the USF College of Public Health, says ALL students from outside Florida, as well as those from state counties with high rates of coronavirus, will need to be tested within the two weeks before returning to campus. “We’re also asking any student who is intending to live in a residence hall on either the Tampa or St. Petersburg campuses to also be tested within two weeks before coming back to campus and we will take a ten percent sample of everyone else,” Petersen said. Once classes reopen, a random sample of ten percent of students, faculty, and staff will be tested on a weekly basis. The USF plan needs to be submitted to the Florida Board of Governors by Friday – and will be formally presented to the governors June 23. America’s independent music venues could close soon due to coronavirus Anastasia Tsioulcas, NPR Across the country, music venues remain closed due to the pandemic — and according to a new survey, 90 percent of independent venue owners, promoters and bookers say that they will have to close permanently within the next few months, if they can’t get an infusion of targeted government funding. The survey of nearly 2,000 music professionals was conducted by the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), a recently established advocacy group for music venue owners and promoters. Its members include The Bowery Ballroom in New York City, Troubador in Los Angeles, 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C. and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. NIVA members were asked seven weeks ago if their businesses could remain open for six months without governmental assistance that went beyond the Payment Protection Program. The association points out that at this point, most musicians make the bulk of their income through live performances and touring — which they can’t do for the foreseeable future. The entertainment business is scheduled to be among the very last industries to reopen across the country, and many experts and industry leaders are now assuming that they won’t be able to reopen before 2021. Even if venues were allowed to reopen sooner, public health restrictions like severely limited audience capacity would make their businesses economically unviable, the venue owners and promoters say. As a result, NIVA is looking to Congress to pass specific relief funding that would address their members’ needs. In early April, the concert industry trade publication Pollstar estimated nearly $9 billion in industry losses due to coronavirus cancellations for 2020; on Monday, the advocacy group Americans for the Arts released its most recent impact findings, saying that 62 percent of American artists (across all disciplines) are now unemployed. Whenever people eventually do go back out to hear live music, smaller clubs, festivals and niche artists may already be gone. Within the music community, performers and industry advocates have been expressing fear that the remaining music venues will be those owned and controlled by massive entities like Live Nation and AEG Presents. (On Monday, AEG Presents announced that it was taking significant steps to cut costs, including layoffs, furloughs and salary reductions.) A number of prominent musicians are publicly supporting the association’s quest for federal relief, including Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves and Willie Nelson. Florida’s rising COVID-19 numbers: What do they mean? Greg Allen, NPR Over the last week, Florida has seen rising numbers of new COVID-19 cases. Since last Tuesday, the number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus totaled more than 1,000 each day. Saturday’s total of 1,426 positive tests was the most since early April. A similar rise in new cases is happening in other states, including North Carolina, Texas and California. It’s leading to worries that as businesses reopen and stay-at-home orders are lifted, relaxed guidelines could lead to new outbreaks and even a second wave of infections. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis downplayed concerns that the rising numbers are related to the state’s reopening. He said he believes more people are turning up positive for the coronavirus because more people are being tested. “We’ve now, in the last two weeks averaged 30,000 test results a day in the state of Florida. If you go back to the … beginning of April, we weren’t even doing 10,000 test results a day.” DeSantis pointed to the state’s low rate of positive tests. In Miami-Dade County, the area in Florida hardest hit by the pandemic, the positive rate is around 5% now, much lower than it was in April, when it was more than 10%. With widespread testing now available for anyone who wants it, DeSantis said many people without symptoms are being found positive for the coronavirus. “These are people, a lot of them don’t even think they’re necessarily sick, but (testing) is there so they go,” he said. “And granted, 98% of them are negative, but you do find cases.” Mary Jo Trepka, a professor of epidemiology at Florida International University, agrees that increased testing is a major factor in the rising numbers. “It’s easier to get testing now. Before, the people very, very sick in the hospital were being tested, but not necessarily people who were more mildly ill,” she said. Also more positive cases are being identified through contact tracing, Trepka said. “And so you’re more likely to pick up those people who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic,” she said. Areas of concern, DeSantis said, are agriculture communities in South Florida, where workers live in close quarters. “They’ve been going and aggressively testing all those areas,” DeSantis said. Prisons are another area where outbreaks are being monitored and contained. DeSantis said by the end of the week, every resident and worker in the state’s nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will have been tested for the coronavirus. But those entities remain a pandemic hot spot. The infection rate among residents of long-term-care facilities is significantly higher than it is for other people tested in Florida. Trepka said that at least in Miami-Dade she is seeing an impact from the opening of businesses and a relaxing of social distancing guidelines. The rate of positive cases among those tested for the coronavirus, which was steadily declining, has now leveled off. Trepka said, “It looks like some of the gains that we were making when we were completely closed down, we’re no longer seeing those gains in terms of a decrease in positivity rates.”

Health care providers increasingly turn to telehealth for COVID-19 patients

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN