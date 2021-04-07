Your Wednesday Update: Florida Daily Caseload Continues to Rise, Despite More People Getting Vaccinated

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida reported 5,885 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in residents to 2,096,747.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, that’s a 5 percent increase in daily cases from last week and a 20 percent increase from two weeks ago.

The state added 42 deaths today, for a total of 33,822 Floridians who have died from the virus while more than 86,000 people in the state have been hospitalized.

About 6,630,107 Floridians have been vaccinated.

