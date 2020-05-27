Your Wednesday Update: Disney, SeaWorld Unveil Plans to Reopen, Florida Revenues Fall by $900 Million, Trump Considers Florida For Republican National Convention

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Coronavirus won’t stop them, but weather could: Inside SpaceX’s historic launch

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

It’s launch day for SpaceX and two NASA astronauts – the first to blast off from the U.S. since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

NASA’s Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are set to ride SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule to the International Space Station, launching from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It’s the first time NASA astronauts are flying on a commercially designed and built vehicle.

NASA has given SpaceX the final go for launch – after completing critical engineering reviews and conducting a dress rehearsal of launch day.

The one thing that could stand in the way of a successful launch is weather. Air Force forecasters say there’s a chance rain and clouds at the site could scrub the launch.

Most public viewing sites are closed – NASA is urging space fans to follow the launch online instead.

Disney, SeaWorld will unveil plans to reopen Wednesday

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Disney and SeaWorld will present plans to Orange County Wednesday to reopen their parks. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the county and the health department were on site to do inspections Tuesday.

He says the plans he has seen have protections in place for employees and guests.

“And to do it safely not just for the guests, but for the employees as well. The plans I saw today had an abundance of that where there were requirements for the employees and for the guests who will be entering,” Demings said.

If the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approves the plan, Demings and Governor Ron DeSantis would also need to sign off.

Other attractions have already gotten local approval. Legoland wants to open June 1, and Universal wants to open June 5th.

Florida revenues fall by nearly $900 million amid pandemic

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida might have lost nearly $900 million in tax revenues in April, as the coronavirus pandemic siphoned away tourist dollars and other revenues from the state’s coffers.

The outbreak was certain to impact the state’s revenues, but it became clearer Tuesday by just how much.

The state Legislature has yet to send the $93.2 billion budget it approved in March to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

Lawmakers approved the budget just days after the governor began shuttering some businesses and putting stay-at-home measures in place.

Florida officials had expected to take in nearly $3 billion last month, but fell short by $878 million.

Mayors Castor, Kriseman not fans of Republican Convention moving to Florida

Mark Schreiner, WUSF

The mayors of Tampa Bay’s two largest cities are reacting to state Republican leaders floating the possibility that this summer’s Republican National Convention could be coming to Florida.

President Trump tweeted Monday about moving the convention out of Charlotte because North Carolina was not reopening fast enough. Governor Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that Florida would welcome the RNC.

But St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman was not as enthusiastic during a Facebook Live event.

“Putting on an event of this size and scale takes months and months of preparation, so I don’t see how realistically that could even happen,” Kriseman said.

And the office of Kriseman’s fellow Democrat, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, issued a statement pointing out that when the city hosted the Republican Convention in 2012, it took eighteen months of preparation and a price tag of fifty million dollars.

Castor’s statement also said – quote – consideration of this would be irresponsible at this time.

On eve of historic remote votes in the House, Republicans sue to block the move

Claudia Grisales, NPR

More than 20 Republican members of Congress and constituents are suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other officials in federal court to block proxy voting, arguing the practice is unconstitutional, according to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Earlier this month the House approved new rules that allowed remote voting and hearings for the first time in the chamber’s history. Under the changes a member can vote on behalf of up to 10 colleagues who are unable to travel to the Capitol during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, the House members argue that the change sets a dangerous precedent and dilutes lawmakers’ votes.

The chamber is scheduled to vote by proxy Wednesday for the first time since the rules went into effect. As of late Tuesday, more than 55 members filed notification letters with the House Clerk of their plan to vote by proxy.

In a statement Tuesday evening, McCarthy called the proxy voting decision “reckless and partisan,” and said that GOP members had to respond.

“Rapid and robust legal relief is necessary,” he said. “The alternative — a small number of members dictating the businesses of the whole House while the people’s voice is diluted — is unacceptable and would only make it more difficult for Congress to respond in the national interest. We must assemble.” McCarthy is joined in the lawsuit by Reps. Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan, Liz Cheney, Tom Cole and 16 other members, as well as four constituents. Pelosi said in her own statement that the House’s position on remote voting by proxy during a pandemic “is fully consistent with the Constitution and is supported by expert legal analyses. Further, the Supreme Court made clear over a century ago that the Constitution empowers each chamber of Congress to set its own procedural rules.” The move to proxy voting is the most significant change to the way the House votes since it installed its system to allow electronic voting on the House floor in 1973. For weeks, lawmakers debated the plan as the pandemic worsened and forced the House to extend its recess in the midst of an outbreak on Capitol Hill and as public health risks were assessed. House Democrats installed the new rules on a largely party line vote of 217 to 189. Republicans argued that the move bucks the chamber’s institutional history and sets a dangerous precedent. On Wednesday, the House Rules Committee is slated to hold the chamber’s first remote hearing under the new rules. Each panel must hold a practice hearing, followed by two virtual sessions. Once those steps are completed, a panel can hold a markup by video conference as well. The House Ways and Means Committee is also slated to hold its first remote hearing later Wednesday. At this time, the panels can use Cisco Webex to hold the virtual hearings. For much of the past two months, the chamber’s regular business largely came to a halt, and has since only held a handful of votes related to coronavirus legislation. The chamber’s meeting of what is now 431 members and additional support staff has proved particularly problematic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some in Key West look to limit cruise ship impact on the island

Nancy Klingener, WLRN

About 2 million people a year visit Key West – and about half of them get there on cruise ships. With the industry on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, some on the island are working on a reset. The Key Lime Pie Bakery and Coconut Factory is in downtown Key West, a couple of blocks from two piers where cruise ships dock. Mei Li Ellis bought the store four years ago. “When the cruise ship come in and they walk past my store. Even if they don’t stop, when they come on the way back to the cruise ship they will stop at my store and get a piece of pie and get some souvenir,” Ellis said. Ellis says her store – and the seven people who work there – wouldn’t make it without the big ships that bring thousands of people at a time to the island. “And I will have a good rush hour, one or two hour, and that’s mostly my main income,” Ellis said. But others say the ships are too big a risk for the relatively small part they play in the local tourism economy. Cruise ship passengers are not getting hotel rooms and they spend a lot less than other visitors. “On our peak days over the last year it would be 10 to 12,000 people focused on the downtown corridor. With COVID-19 and this period of pandemic, those masses, those sheer numbers seem exceptionally risky.” Evan Haskell is with a group called Safer Cleaner Ships that has launched a petition drive. They want Key Westers to vote on three questions on the August ballot. They would limit the number of people and capacity of ships that could call here. And they would prioritize ships with better health and environmental safety records. “The future tourist is going to be looking for oases around the world, places that are less crowded,” Haskell said. Key West port officials say they don’t have any confirmed dates on when cruise ships could return to the island, but they say it would be August at the earliest.

Tampa area dentist on National Reopening Task Force

Daylina Miller, WUSF

A Tampa Bay area dentist is on a national task force guiding dental offices on how to reopen following shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The profession is confident that it can treat patients safely despite working closely to their mouths and noses.

Dr. Rudy Liddell is president of the Florida Dental Association – and on the American Dental Association’s “Advisory Task Force on Dental Practice Recovery.”

Their guidelines include calling for masks, goggles and face shields when dentists may have only worn paper masks before.

The guidelines also encourage dentists to use hand-scaling techniques for cleaning plaque off teeth, using high velocity suction to reduce aerosol, and using rubber dental dams when possible.

Liddell says dentists are well-equipped to handle viruses:

“Dentists have always been at the forefront of office sanitation, disinfection and sterilization ever since the the AIDS epidemic back in the late 80s,” Liddell said.

Dentistry was also recently elevated on the Health and Human Service’s list of prioritized health care professionals for PPE.

Broward officials celebrate reopening, plea for people to follow rules

Caitie Switalski, WLRN

Beaches in Broward County are closed no more. Several city and county officials visited Fort Lauderdale beach early Tuesday to clarify what is and is not allowed.

Fort Lauderdale’s Mayor Dean Trantalis urged people to continue social distancing.

“Please do not ignore these policies, it could cause the COVID virus to rebound. If that happens we may have to slow further reopening and reconsider the steps that we’ve already undertaken,” Trantalis said.

If you do visit the beach, just make sure the activity you pick, surfing, kayaking, swimming, running, or walking, keeps you moving. There’s no sunbathing allowed.

Gyms and hotels are also open now in Broward County.

Nearing 100,000 COVID-19 deaths, U.S. is still ‘early in this outbreak’

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

The bleak milestone the U.S. is about to hit — 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 — is far above the number of deaths seen from the pandemic in any other country.

So far, the impact of the coronavirus has been felt unevenly, striking certain cities and regions and particular segments of society much harder than others.

To get a sense of how that may change, and where in the course of the epidemic the U.S. is right now, NPR’s Morning Edition host David Greene spoke Tuesday with Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute and professor of health policy at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

As you look at this number looming now, what are you reflecting on?

Well, a couple of things. First of all, it is a solemn moment to reflect on the idea that about 100,000 Americans have died — mostly just in the last two months. The speed with which this has happened is really devastating. Of course, we’ve had very little opportunity to mourn all those losses because most of us have been shut down. And I’ve been thinking about where we go in the future and fall and reminding myself and others that we’re early in this outbreak. We’re not anywhere near done.

The U.S. … has had more deaths than any country in the world. Do you think that the country is absorbing the significance of these numbers?

I think for a majority of Americans, this doesn’t quite feel real because the deaths have been concentrated in [a] few places. Obviously, New York has been hit very hard, and some other places like Seattle, Chicago — some of the big cities. And so people who don’t live in those areas may not be absorbing it.

But the nature of this pandemic is that it starts and kind of accelerates in big cities, but then it moves out into the suburbs and into the rural areas. So, by the time we’re done with this, I think every American will have felt it much more up close and personal. That’s what I worry about — that it shouldn’t have to take that for people to really understand how tragic this is and how calamitous in many ways this is.

Q: We’re coming out of Memorial Day weekend, and we saw many regulations relaxed in many parts of the country. As you were watching that, what are you predicting in terms of what we could see by the end of summer?

If you look at all of the models out there — and most models have been relatively accurate — a few of them have been too optimistic. But then, if you sort of look at the models of models — the ones that really sort of combine it all and put it together and make projections — the projections are that we’re probably going to see 70,000 to 100,000 deaths between now and the end of the summer.

While the pace will slow down, because we are doing some amount of social distancing and testing is ramping up — we’re going to, unfortunately, see a lot more sickness and, unfortunately, a lot more deaths in the upcoming months.

Q: There’s been talk of a seasonal aspect to this. Whatever happens over the summer, do we face even more deaths as we head later in the year?

Yes. I’m hoping that the models of the summer of an additional 70,000 to 100,000 deaths are too pessimistic. And they may be, because we may get a seasonal benefit because of the summer: People are outside more.

But the flip side of the seasonal benefit of the summer is what will almost surely be a pretty tough fall and winter with a surge of cases — a wave that might be bigger than the wave we just went through. And we’ve got to prepare for that, because we can’t be caught flat-footed the way we were this time around.

Q: What can we do to prepare? We’re seeing so many states relax restrictions right now. Is it a matter of potentially putting those restrictions back in place where they need to be? Or are there other things we could be doing?

There are two things that I would say. First of all, people can’t be locked down for the rest of this pandemic. I understand that people need to get out, and being outside is a good thing. But we have to maintain a certain amount of social distancing. I think mask wearing is really important.

The only other tool we have in our toolbox is a really robust testing, tracing, isolation program. You know, if you think about how it is that South Korea and Germany have been able to do much, much better? They have had a really aggressive testing, tracing, isolation program. We know that works. It allows us to kind of have more of our lives back without the number of deaths that we’ve suffered. So I really think that still remains — and should remain — one of our priority areas.

Q: The federal government’s new strategic testing plan calls on states to take a lot of the responsibility for testing. … Do you see that as the best approach?

I think this is a real missed opportunity and very unfortunate in many ways, because while states have a critical role to play, testing capacity and testing supply chains are national and international.

We don’t want 50 states competing. We want a federal strategy that helps states. And I’m worried that we’re just not getting that from the federal government.

It’s almost June and Florida’s theme parks are making plans to reopen, but will tourists return?

Carl Lisciandrello, WUSF

Legoland and Universal Studios will once again welcome visitors starting next week, and Disney could announce plans to open its attractions in the near future.

But how soon will it be until folks are ready to get out among the crowds?

Robert Niles is with themeparkinsider.com. He said coronavirus is not the only factor that could determine whether the theme parks will thrive once they’re open to the public.

“Gas prices might be down, travel might be cheap, theme parks might offer deals. But if you don’t have anything in the bank account, you’re still not gonna go. So we’ve got the broader question not just of the pandemic, but the recession as well, and how that’s gonna affect tourism and travel in central Florida,” Niles said.

Niles says parks will do all they can to ensure visitor safety, but there is only so much they can do with the coronavirus remaining a national threat.

Mexico Beach hard-hit by Harvey, largely unaffected by the pandemic

Valerie Crowder, WFSU

Mexico Beach has had zero confirmed coronavirus cases. Mayor Al Cathey says statewide restrictions on bars, restaurants and retail stores left the the town’s businesses and residents largely unaffected. “Well, heck. We’ve had that for two years – 18 months – that didn’t bother us at all. That’s the way we lived. We’re accustomed to that. We didn’t have to change anything. We didn’t have to make any signs. We didn’t have to do anything,” Cathey said. Cathey says he’s concerned about people gathering on the beach. But the town doesn’t have any prisons, schools or nursing homes, where outbreaks in other rural communities in the region have occurred. Bay County has almost 100 confirmed coronavirus cases. For almost the last two weeks, at least one new case has been reported every day. Veteran charged with taking guns to VA clinic in Florida The Associated Press PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. Navy veteran has been indicted on federal charges of bringing a rifle and a handgun to a Florida veterans clinic with the intent to commit a crime. Court records show a federal grand jury in Pensacola formally charged Howell E. Camp last week. Prosecutors say Camp went to the Pensacola Veterans Affairs Clinic on May 6 to pick up a prescription. A criminal complaint says Camp became frustrated after having to wait for his medication in his vehicle under coronavirus social distancing guidelines. Prosecutors say Camp left and returned several hours later armed with two guns. Police stopped Camp before he could enter the clinic. Rubio, now intelligence chair, warns of virus misinformation The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The new Republican chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee is warning of widespread misinformation campaigns as the United States works to recover from the coronavirus. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio predicted in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that foreign actors will seek to amplify American conspiracy theories about the virus and find new ways to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, much as Russia did in 2016. He warned that other countries during the pandemic are trying to “promote false narratives that drive some of the friction in this country.”

Like what you just read? Check out our other coronavirus coverage.