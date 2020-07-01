Your Wednesday Update: Museums Change Hands-On Policy, What Could Happen if Farmworkers Continue to Get Sick, NPR Launches Tool to Track Cases by County

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



No rest for the gravediggers of Afghanistan

Diaa Hadid, NPR

Abbas has worked in this Kabul cemetery for more than a decade, since he moved to the Afghan capital for work. He’s sometimes called to dig quickly to bury the victims of militant attacks. But the last six weeks are the busiest he’s ever seen.

“People bring their dead during the day and during the night,” says Abbas, who like many Afghans, has only one name. He believes the cause of death is COVID-19.

“The sickness has spread between the people, and the number of deaths are growing,” he says as he scrapes through the hard, rocky ground to dig a new grave in the Omed-e-Sabz cemetery that clings to a windswept mountainside that looms over the Afghan capital.

Abbas says before the pandemic, the gravediggers would bury seven or eight people a day. Now it’s more like 20. He sometimes buries family members side-by-side.

Kabul’s gravediggers have long been witness to Afghanistan’s bloodshed. Now, they’re emerging as some of the most important eyewitnesses of how badly the pandemic is affecting the Afghan capital.

The Afghan government reports just over 31,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 733 deaths as of June 30.

But those numbers aren’t reliable at all, says Khushal Nabizada, the director of public health in the Kabul province. The U.N. reports the positivity rate from COVID-19 tests to be around 44 percent across Afghanistan, which suggests the disease is widespread. Nabizada says the country doesn’t have the capacity to do more testing — and that many Afghans are reluctant to self-report, because of the stigma surrounding the disease.

Read the full article here.

Orange County hospitals are running low on isolation beds

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

That’s according to data released Tuesday by the health department at an Orange County meeting.

It shows that Orange County has more than 400 acute care hospital beds sitting open, and hundreds of ventilators are ready to be used.

But the county is down 57 ICU beds – and only has 12 isolation beds.

Dr. Raul Pino is with the Orange County Health Department.

“The first step the hospital will take early will be to stop elected procedures, before we even plan for surge capacity, which is not needed in our county even though our numbers are higher for hospitalizations than they have ever been,” Pino said.

Isolation beds keep air flow from contaminating other areas of the hospital.

Orange County has the second highest average daily case counts in the state, second only to Miami-Dade.

Hospitalizations tend to lag behind the daily case counts.

So much for ‘please touch,’ after COVID-19, kids’ museums will be less hands-on

Neda Ulaby, NPR

It’s hard enough for any museum trying to reopen right now, but children’s museums face especially tough challenges. (Especially those with names like Philadelphia’s Please Touch Museum, the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray, Tenn., and the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum in Michigan.)

The biggest children’s museums are fine for now — think San Francisco’s Exploratorium, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis or the granddaddy of them all, the Brooklyn Children’s Museum, which opened in 1899.

But most children’s museums are neither big nor famous. Several have permanently closed since the onset of COVID-19, including the Children’s Museum of the Sierra in Oakhurst, Calif., the Orpheum Children’s Science Museum in Champaign, Ill., and the Children’s Museum of Richmond’s branch in Fredericksburg, Va.

“It’s heartbreaking,” says that museum’s president, Danielle Ripperton. She signed the paperwork and did a final walk through earlier in June.

The Fredericksburg location was one of four run by the Children’s Museum of Richmond, which says it was the first to implement a multi-branch strategy. In the early days of the pandemic, Ripperton says, the museum was compelled to lay off 42 employees across its various locations — and Fredericksburg cost $350,000 dollars in operating costs every year. “If we kept all the locations, that means the organization would not survive,” she says.

Read the full article here.

What’s a cooking show without any food?

Jack Corbett, NPR

Grocery shopping the first few weeks of this crisis was insane (and frankly, it’s still pretty nuts now). Shelves were empty. People were trying to buy up tons of stuff because no one knew what was going to happen; so demand was way up, but supply was the same.

For the most part, supply and demand has evened out, but there may be a new reason for empty shelves in produce sections soon. The health of farmworkers is at risk. If there are more outbreaks on farms, there might not be enough healthy people to pick food.

Just imagine a world where viral cooking shows didn’t have any food to cook with. Actually, no need, we’ve imagined it for you in this, the fifth installment of the Quarantine Edition of Planet Money Shorts.

Green, yellow, orange or red? This new tool shows COVID-19 risk in your county

Allison Aubrey, NPR

How severe is the spread of COVID-19 in your community? If you’re confused, you’re not alone. Though state and local dashboards provide lots of numbers, from case counts to deaths, it’s often unclear how to interpret them — and hard to compare them to other places.

“There hasn’t been a unified, national approach to communicating risk, says Danielle Allen, a professor and director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University. “That’s made it harder for people,” she says.

Allen, along with researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute, is leading a collaboration of top scientists at institutions around the country who have joined forces to create a unified set of metrics, including a shared definition of risk levels — and tools for communities to fight the coronavirus.

The collaboration launched these tools Wednesday, including a new, online risk-assessment map that allows people to check the state or the county where they live and see a COVID-19 risk rating of green, yellow, orange or red. The risk levels are based upon the number of new daily cases per 100,000 people.

Check out the map here.

Gov. Ron DeSantis extends statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended a statewide eviction and foreclosure moratorium for another month, until August 1 at midnight.

This is the third time DeSantis has extended the moratorium since the pandemic began in mid-March. Housing advocates like State Representative Anna Eskamani celebrated on Tuesday night.

In a tweet, Eskamani called the order “only a bandaid” and said, “we gotta get all Floridians their unemployment benefits.”

Official Executive Order extending the eviction & foreclosure moratorium to August 1st— this is only a bandaid, and we gotta get all Floridians their unemployment benefits ASAP, and extend the work search requirement waiver too. pic.twitter.com/moH6Mvgtnp — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 1, 2020

Last Thursday, DeSantis said 250 million dollars in CARES Act money had been allocated for rent and mortgage assistance.

When essential workers earn less than the jobless: ‘We put the country on our back’

Alina Selyukh, NPR

A strange thing happened this spring.

As co-workers began to get sick, essential worker Yudelka LaVigna took an unpaid leave of absence. When she got her unemployment benefits, she realized something unheard of: She was making more money not working.

“That just kind of opens your eyes,” says LaVigna, who’s now back at her New York call center job for essential services.

When the government shut down the U.S. economy in a bid to tame the spread of the coronavirus, Congress scrambled to help tens of millions of people who lost jobs. The government rushed one-time relief checks to all families that qualified and tacked an extra $600 onto weekly unemployment benefits, which are usually less than regular pay and vary by state.

But so far, lawmakers have not passed any measure to increase pay for workers who were asked to keep going to work during a highly contagious health crisis. Some companies did create hazard, or “hero,” pay — typically around $2 extra an hour or a one-time bonus. Most have since ended it.

Read the full article here.

COVID-19 rise derails plans to reopen bars, restaurants

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida’s rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases is derailing plans for some businesses to reopen. In a Twitter announcement last Friday, the state ordered bars to close effective immediately. Brian Wing is with Green Bench Brewing Company in St. Petersburg. He says they were getting ready to open when they suddenly had to shift gears. Some warning would have helped, he said. “We’re trying to play by the rules not just for public health but you know, also selfishly the health of our employees and you know, our customers,” Wing said. Betsy Gardner Eckbert is president of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce. She says if the state is going to issue rules, they need to follow up. “Oversight and being able to have these orders and then enforce them is going to be the key piece of it. We see people walking around without masks, but we have a mask order, so that is a really challenging piece of where we are,” Gardner Eckbert said.

Sunbelt states rush to line up hospital beds, not barstools

The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida and other states across the Sunbelt are thinning out the deck chairs, turning over the barstools and rushing to line up more hospital beds as they head into the height of the summer season amid a startling surge in confirmed cases of the coronavirus. With newly reported infections running about 40,000 a day in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, warned on Tuesday that the number could rocket to 100,000 if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

New York Times reporter on governor politics between New York and Florida

Luis Hernandez, WLRN

The coronavirus has become a political pawn in a fight between two governors – New York’s Andrew Cuomo and Florida’s Ron DeSantis. Back in March, DeSantis ordered that everyone coming into the Sunshine State from New York had to quarantine for 14 days. That was when New York was the epicenter of the virus. Today, Florida is one of a handful of states with rapidly growing COVID-19 cases as New York is leveling off. The New York Time‘s Patti Mazzei says the back and forth between Cuomo and DeSantis is hurting both sides. “When you see one state doing dramatically better and the other one is starting to worsen, you know, pointing fingers at the state that’s in the worse misfortune right now, and this thing can go on for so long, it just seems short-sighted to have this war of words back and forth,” Mazzei said. New York last week ordered that anyone coming from Florida had to self quarantine for 14 days. Pandemic blues or signs of extremism? New guide teaches parents to stay alert Hannah Allam, NPR The pandemic is causing what extremism researchers worry is a perfect storm for radicalization: millions of young Americans stuck at home on their devices as fear and blame swirl around them. An online guide released Tuesday is the first national campaign to give parents and caregivers specific advice on how to spot signs of extremism in the coronavirus era. It was developed by American University’s Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab, or PERIL, in partnership with the Southern Poverty Law Center. The idea for a parents’ guide to radicalization predated the virus, PERIL Director Cynthia Miller-Idriss said, but the project took on urgency because of the particular risks that have emerged in the pandemic. One key issue is the reduced access to trusted adults – coaches, teachers, pastors – who act as a network of support for young people. “When you reduce all that to just parents and caregivers, they are just really on the front lines of this,” Miller-Idriss said. “And at a moment when extremist groups are also highly circulating online and taking advantage of the pandemic to spread conspiracy theories and misinformation, and trying to recruit and radicalize.” Read the full article here.

‘SURGE’ teams deployed to COVID-19 hotspots in Miami-Dade

Danny Rivero, WLRN

Kathy Burgos has a dozen blue bags hanging from her arm as she walks the hot streets of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

She’s on a march with other Miami-Dade County employees, helping bring masks, gloves and education to one of the state’s hotspots for COVID-19 cases.

“Every day we’re hitting at least 70 homes,” she says. “I know today we have a lot more homes to hit, around 140.”

The effort is part of Miami-Dade County’s three “SURGE” teams — an abbreviation for Strategic Unified Response to Guideline Education. The new teams have been deployed to Allapattah and Little Havana in Miami, and to the city of Homestead.

Burgos is the division director of operations for the Miami-Dade Juvenile Services Department, but her day-to-day work has been shifted to respond to the pandemic.

“But we’re used to working in the community,” she says. She spots a mother walking her baby and stops her to talk about the work the county is doing. At the end, she gives the mother two bags full of masks and gloves.

Read the full article here.

Jacksonville mandates face masks, as it prepares to host Trump at GOP Convention

Bill Chappell, NPR

Jacksonville, Fla., is now requiring people to wear face masks while indoors and in public spaces where they can’t stay 6 feet away from other people, hoping to slow a spike in coronavirus cases.

“Every person over the age of six (6) who is in a public space shall wear a face mask or covering when not able to engage in social distancing,” the mandate states.

The rule does not apply to people who can’t wear a mask because of medical reasons. It took effect late Monday in Jacksonville and Duval County, which share a unified government.

In the past week, Duval County repeatedly broke records for daily new coronavirus cases, breaking the 700-case mark as it set new highs on several consecutive days, according to data from the Florida Department of Health.

More than 6,200 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Duval County, including 64 deaths.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry had been criticized for his response to the COVID-19 crisis — particularly his order to partially reopen beaches in April, only one month into a broad shutdown. At the time, Florida’s death toll from the virus was reaching new peaks.

Curry has worn a mask at high-profile events, and he has urged others to follow health experts’ advice to cover their faces. But he has also spoken against adopting a face mask mandate.

Read the full article here.

Listener questions: past pandemics and property prices

The Indicator, NPR

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer the global economy—and Indicator listeners have questions. Lots of questions. Way too many questions for us to answer in a dozen shows, let alone just one.

So we picked a few of our—and your—favorites. And today we answer questions on the economic effects of the 1918 Spanish Flu, the effects of this pandemic on housing prices in the U.S., and the resilience of Australia’s economy.

Links to research cited in today’s show:

Fight the Pandemic, Save the Economy: Lessons from the 1918 Flu

Fear, Lockdown, and Diversion: Comparing Drivers of Pandemic Economic Decline in 2020

Leon County health director urges residents to follow science, wear masks

Regan McCarthy, WFSU

The director of Leon County’s health department is urging locals to do their part to stop the spread of the coronavirus. In a video posted on the county’s social media, Claudia Blackburn says that includes listening to science and wearing a mask. “Keep taking the precautions to prevent transmission: wear your mask in public, stay six feet away from other people, wash your hands often and stay home if you’re sick. We’ve come this far by doing all these things. Don’t stop,” Blackburn said. Leon County commissioners passed an emergency ordinance last week requiring residents to wear a mask inside any public buildings where they can’t easily stay at least 6 feet away from other people. Leon County Republican Party Chair Evan Power is challenging the ordinance in court.

FAMU to receive $50,000 to buy laptops for students

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

FAMU is using a 50,000 dollar grant to buy more than 60 laptops for students that need one. The university was one of five historically black colleges to be granted money from Vanguard, an investment advising firm. Here’s the college’s Shawnte Friday-Stroud: “When we moved to remote instruction we had several—you know many students who left town and so they could not come check out a laptop so our first priority was sending laptops to those students’ homes,” Friday-Stroud said. The university estimates up to 500 FAMU students might need laptops for distance learning.

Broward parents call on district to provide full-time schooling this fall

Amber Amortegui, WLRN