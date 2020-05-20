Your Wednesday Update: Concerns Erupt Over Florida’s Coronavirus Dashboard, Pence to Visit Orlando Nursing Home, Researchers Demand Answers on Ousted Scientist

Concerns erupt over integrity of Florida’s COVID-19 website

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Questions about the integrity of Florida’s public health data are being raised anew after a key Health Department employee was fired over a dispute about what information to release publicly.

The revelation underscores how entwined public health data and politics have become as elected officials move to reopen their communities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said his decision to begin reopening his state has been driven by science, but now that is coming under fire by Democrats and some researchers who wonder if the data is being manipulated to drum up support for reopening the state.

White House Coronavirus Coordinator encouraged by decline in new cases in most of U.S.

Franco Ordonez, NPR

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said on Tuesday that she is encouraged by the latest data showing declines in new cases of the virus, hospitalizations and deaths across all but a few areas of the United States.

Birx told a group of reporters at the White House that clinical, laboratory data and surveillance data from across the country shows that new hospitalizations have dropped by 50% in the last 30 days, and deaths continue to decrease week over week. “All states have dropped under 20% test positive, and New York has gone from over 45% test positive just 30 days ago, to under 10% test positive,” Birx said. “These types of declines are being seen across the board except in a few areas.”

Three exceptions, where indicators have plateaued rather than declined: the Washington D.C., metro area, Chicago, and Los Angeles. “We’re dissecting each one of these plateaus and providing daily updates to the task force on what’s community spread and what’s outbreak in terms of new cases. We study these three metros that are closed and have been closed to understand where precisely the new cases are coming from and how to prevent new infections,” Birx said.

Otherwise, Birx said major metropolitan areas are starting to improve significantly. Testing has expanded, including among populations most vulnerable to the virus, to find asymptomatic cases early and expand contact tracing and isolating new cases, she said. Outbreaks at nursing homes, meat packing plants and prisons are being stopped “on a regular and ongoing basis” she said.

“A lot of states have been doing exactly what we asked them to: find, test, contact trace, and contain. They are finding the first case, finding the other 50 cases — or finding the other 100 cases that are often asymptomatic by testing everyone in the plant, or nursing home, or prison — and stopping community spread. And that’s been very reassuring to me,” Birx said. She added that the task force is focused on finding where the virus starts in a community before it spreads.

Birx said she has been talking to the military about how they’ve created teams and sub-teams, and wants to work with manufacturers and other groups to adopt such measures in the workplace. “When you can align work shifts and physically who you regularly interact with in the factory, teams of people always working together, it’s an easier way to test these specific groups and stop outbreaks,” she said.

The U.S. has had more than 1.5 million confirmed cases so far and more than 90,000 deaths according to Johns Hopkins — by far the highest counts in the world.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says testing is key to reopening safely with phase one of the statewide plan in effect

Matthew Peddie, WMFE



“Full phase one” of Governor Ron DeSantis’s re-opening plan includes restaurants at 50 percent capacity and gyms open again.

Dyer says testing needs to be accessible to all, and sites will cycle through all six city commission districts. He says the goal is to identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

“So a lot of things are going to be opening up, and we’re doubling the capacity of restaurants and retail establishments, so it’s critically important that we test, test and test. So we’ve set up neighborhood testing facilities that we’re operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays,” Dyer said.

One hundred forty people were tested at the Northwest Community Center site, which had capacity for 200 tests.

Test centers will be set up at Lake Nona on Thursday and at the James R. Smith Neighborhood Center next Tuesday.

Pence to visit Orlando nursing home Wednesday, pass out PPE

Amy Green, WMFE

Vice President Mike Pence will be in Orlando Wednesday.

The vice president will meet with Governor Ron DeSantis to discuss Florida’s gradual reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Then Pence will deliver protective gear to a nursing home and participate in a roundtable discussion with hospitality and tourism leaders about reopening plans.

His visit comes on the same day Walt Disney World is opening some shops and restaurants at its entertainment attraction, Disney Springs.

Researchers demand answers on ousted data scientist

Stephanie Colombini, WUSF

Researchers and elected officials are demanding answers from the state amid reports that it fired a scientist that was managing Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard for “refusing to manipulate data.” Health News Florida’s Stephanie Colombini talked with a University of South Florida researcher who depends on that state data.

Lori Collins with USF Libraries is one of many researchers who worked with ousted scientist Rebekah Jones when she managed the state’s COVID-19 dashboard for the Florida Department of Health. Collins helps manage a coronavirus information hub for USF that’s geared to serve the Tampa Bay area. “Well one of the most key and important factors in that platform is the data that we get from FDOH. And early on, Rebekah – I mean I don’t know what all the problems are, I’m not saying I know any of that – what I know is from my experience, from my experience she was extremely professional, she was transparent, she was committed to working on this project,” Collins said. Collins says Jones was always good about communicating with researchers who had questions about evolving data or technical issues with obtaining it. That’s why she was confused when Jones sent an email in early May saying she’d be taking a long vacation and that her team would no longer be managing the dashboard. Within days, Collins says the state dashboard crashed and researchers began experiencing a number of problems trying to pull data. “All of us were emailing everybody we knew, like what’s going on, because we’ve got major research projects that are also relying on this data as well it’s not just our hub at USF it’s other researchers using our daily data in particular that we’re pulling in,” Collins said. Collins says she eventually heard back from the state that the Florida Department of Emergency Management had taken over the dashboard and they were working on the glitches, but it still wasn’t clear what happened with Jones. Fast forward to May 15 when Jones sends researchers another email, cautioning that the new data team is making a lot of changes and may not be as accessible or transparent as she was. Writing quote “after all, my commitment to both is largely – arguably entirely – the reason I am no longer managing it.” Those words alarmed Collins. “When I got that email, the first thing our team did was say, get in there and any database – even parts of the data that we weren’t necessarily monitoring like grab it, grab everything just get it as fast as you can because you don’t know. That was a very strange email,” Collins said. This week Jones told a CBS station in West Palm Beach she was fired from the health department after she refused to quote “manually change data to drum up support for the plan to reopen.” And the Tampa Bay Times obtained state emails from the beginning of the month that seem to show department workers asking Jones to do things with data she didn’t agree with. All of this news further concerns Collins, who says transparent data is essential both in terms of combating the pandemic now and planning for the future. What scientists learn about this pandemic today can help them prevent another one from happening. “These kinds of things have real impact on policy and on decisions and on how people feel about things, you know is it okay to go out, is it okay to reopen,” Collins said. At a press conference Tuesday evening Governor Ron DeSantis called the situation a “non-issue” when a reporter asked about it. “I don’t know who she is but they gave me an email that she sent to her supervisor, said, ‘uh, uh, you know, uh oh! I may have said something that was misrepresented’,” Collins said. DeSantis continued to say the state’s dashboard has received national praise and eventually left the stage as reporters tried to ask follow-up questions. His spokeswoman later shared Jones’ email with the Times along with a statement that said Jones “exhibited a repeated course of insubordination during her time with the Department.” The state says it will continue to provide accurate information on the dashboard. Lori Collins hopes so, and says her team at USF will continue to share health department data on its hub. Some Democratic lawmakers are calling for a formal investigation into Jones’ removal. Senators clash over how soon to reopen the economy Scott Horsley, NPR Members of the Senate Banking Committee squabbled Tuesday over how quickly the U.S. economy can rebound from the coronavirus shutdown and whether the federal government is doing enough to support struggling families and businesses in the meantime. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell defended the government’s multi-trillion-dollar relief efforts to date. Powell stressed additional measures may be necessary to prevent lasting economic damage. The challenges of reopening parts of the economy were underscored by the hearing’s format. It was held virtually, with both witnesses and senators on videoconference, though Mnuchin said he would have been willing to testify in person. Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, the ranking Democrat on the committee, accused the Trump administration of pushing businesses to reopen prematurely, without adequate safeguards for workers. “How many workers should give their lives to increase our GDP by half a percent?” Brown asked. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., countered: “The longer that we continue a shutdown — when weeks turn into months — doesn’t that necessarily increase the risk that some businesses will fail, some jobs won’t be there to go back to?” The treasury secretary agreed. Mnuchin and Powell said the Fed’s emergency lending programs for midsize businesses and for state and local governments should be up and running by the end of this month. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., complained that those programs — authorized by Congress with some $450 billion in seed money — do not include binding requirements that loan recipients keep workers on the payroll. “We’re in a situation where 35 million Americans have filed for unemployment,” Warren said. “You’re in charge of half a trillion dollars. You’re boosting your Wall Street buddies and you are leaving Americans behind.” Mnuchin disputed that characterization and said the terms of the lending programs had been negotiated with both Republicans and Democrats in Congress. The treasury secretary also said the government is willing to take some risks in financing the emergency loans. “We are fully prepared to take losses in certain scenarios,” Mnuchin said. Powell reiterated his view that Congress may have to authorize additional relief spending to keep families, businesses and cash-strapped state and local governments afloat until the virus is under control. “What Congress has done to date has been remarkably timely and forceful,” the Fed chairman said. “I do think we need to take a step back and ask, over time, is it enough? And we need to be prepared to act further.” In addition to the Fed’s lending programs, the government has made hundreds of billions of dollars worth of loans available to small businesses, which can be forgiven so long as most of the money is used for payroll. Mnuchin said he’s eager to work with lawmakers to give borrowers in that program more flexibility.

Head of state’s unemployment system says don’t hang up the phone when calling

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

The man overseeing the state’s unemployment system is advising Floridians not to hang up the phone when calling to inquire about their benefits. Jonathan Satter acknowledges the wait is long—up to an hour and 39 minutes. “It’s really long and that’s why we’ve scaled up from about 40 people answering the phone to 6,000. We have hundreds of people that are in different stages of training so that we can get those wait times down,” Satter said. In March, as the unemployment rate began to climb, some Floridians reported wait times of up to several hours. Satter says the best time to call is in the late afternoon.

Broward County waits to reopen gyms

Gerard Albert III, WLRN

The debate around whether or not to open gyms in Broward County continued today. Commissioners decided to wait for stricter guidelines. Mayor Dale Holness said he doesn’t want to rush reopening. “I believe we must be very cautious, the one thing we don’t want to do is have it spread again,” Holness said. Florida is currently in “Phase one” of reopening which allows gyms to operate with limited capacity. But the county is waiting to see results of reopening in other businesses, which started this week. That hasn’t stopped Fort Lauderdale from reopening their gyms. The county will start sending letters to gyms in the city urging them to shut-down and is considering charging them a fine if they don’t. “The distancing of ten feet and shields and those things probably oughta be put in place to ensure that we are protecting the public and protecting our economy also,” Holness said. As for the rest of the county, Holness said stricter guidelines for reopening could come as soon as next week.

Martial arts and yoga studios are re-opening this week across Florida alongside gyms

