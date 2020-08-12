Your Wednesday Update: Florida Adds More Than 8,000 New Cases, First Dog with COVID-19 Dies, Orange County Public Schools Mask Mandate, Students and Staff Could Face 2-Week Quarantine

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida adds more than 8,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported the state added 8,109 new coronavirus cases and 212 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of cases in Florida to 550,901 and the death toll to 8,765 people since the start of the pandemic.

More than 31,900 people in the state have been hospitalized.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases at more than 24,000 positive COVID-19 tests since mid-March. The county added 299 new coronavirus cases and 10 new coronavirus-related deaths today.

The first dog with COVID-19 has died, and there’s a lot we still don’t know

Short Wave, NPR

Buddy, an adult German Shepard from Staten Island, was the first dog in the U.S. to test positive for COVID-19. His death reveals just how little we know about the coronavirus and pets.

Natasha Daly reported on Buddy’s story exclusively for National Geographic.

Orange County Public Schools students, teachers will have to wear masks

Amy Green, WMFE

The school board agreed Tuesday to require all students, employees and visitors to wear masks at school.

Excluded from the policy are children under age 2 and those with certain medical conditions, although Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said that last exemption may need to be revisited.

“We have in writing from the Department of Health saying if a child can’t wear a mask they probably shouldn’t be on campus. They think it’s unsafe.”

The academic year began in Orange County on Monday with everyone learning from home.

Some 30% of students and teachers have indicated a preference for face-to-face learning when brick-and-mortar schools reopen August 21st.

New Zealand on alert after 4 cases of COVID-19 emerge from unknown source

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

More than three months after its last case of community spread, New Zealand has four new cases of the coronavirus from an unknown source.

The island nation, seen as a global exemplar in the battle to contain the coronavirus, moved quickly to identify the source of transmission and halt further spread.

All four cases are members of the same family, who live in South Auckland, the government said Tuesday.

The first case identified in the cluster was a person in their 50s with no overseas travel history. The person has been symptomatic for five days and was confirmed positive on Tuesday. The six members of the person’s household were then tested: three tested positive and three negative.

While the cases are all in one household, more than one workplace was affected, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a late evening press conference on Tuesday in which she announced a heightened state of alert for the country.

Read the full article here.

The Big Ten, Pac-12 postpone football, other fall sports over coronavirus concerns

Brakkton Booker, NPR

Two major college conferences — the Big Ten and Pac-12 — each announced Tuesday they were sidelining college football and other fall sports because of the coronavirus, just weeks before schools were scheduled to play their first games.

The Big Ten, which includes universities with powerhouse sports programs, such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State, said it will look at holding some competitions in the spring.

The Pac-12, which includes elite sports programs Stanford, UCLA, USC and University of Oregon, announced shortly after the Big Ten, adding that officials reached a unanimous decision to call off athletic competition through the calendar year.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and president of Northwestern University, in a statement issued Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to football, the Big Ten’s decision postpones fall sports such as cross-country, field hockey, soccer and women’s volleyball. Under the college schedule, basketball is categorized as a winter sport.

Read the full article here.

Orange County approves an emergency $20 million dollar eviction diversion program

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

The program is open to Orange County tenants and landlords, and up to $4,000 dollars in back rent could be paid directly to landlords.

However, only residents who will be able to pay rent going forward are eligible- which county officials noted was going to be the program’s biggest hurdle.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said getting it approved under an emergency order was necessary as time is of the essence.

“If we had to wait for the traditional processes to occur to bring it back before the board, we lose the time, the valuable time necessary to divert the evictions from occurring in the first place.”

Both the tenant and landlord must agree to the program, which will be administered by the Orange County Bar Association.

The program is scheduled to start August 25.

DeSantis pushes football as Florida breaks virus death record

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis wants college football to be played in Florida this fall despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking Tuesday at Florida State’s practice facility, DeSantis said the sport can be played safely. The players are tested weekly and are told not to socialize with outsiders.

He said if the season is canceled, the players won’t have that discipline and will be more likely to catch the virus.

His push came shortly after the state announced 277 more deaths from the virus. That is a one-day record, but likely includes deaths from the weekend and earlier and is not a pure 24-hour total.

