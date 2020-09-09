Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports Highest Daily Death Toll In Three Weeks

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Highest Daily Increase in COVID-19 Deaths In Three Weeks

The Associated Press

Florida reported 202 new COVID-19 deaths, which is the highest daily increase in about three weeks.

But the numbers released Wednesday morning reflect a lag time in the reporting of deaths over several days and follows the three-day Labor Day weekend.

The new update brings the average daily reported deaths over the past week to 88. That figure has generally been on a downward trend over the past month, since a high seven-day average of 185 on Aug. 5.

The overall deaths in Florida stand at 12,269. The number of people being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals continues to follow a downward trend.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Coronavirus Cluster That Shut Down Olympia High School Traced To Off-Campus Birthday Party

Brendan Byrne, WMFE

The closure of an Orange County high school due to positive coronavirus cases has been traced back to a birthday party late last month. Read more here.

Olympia High School Testing Site Offers Free Coronavirus Tests for Students, Staff

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

A mobile testing unit was offering free coronavirus testing Tuesday at Olympia High School. The school was closed after health officials confirmed six coronavirus cases connected to the campus which could have exposed dozens to the virus. Read more here.

Fishkind Conversations: Economic Recovery Is Slower Than It Looks

Nicole Darden Creston, WMFE

Recent reports say the US unemployment rate fell to 8.4% in August and 1.4 million jobs were generated. While this all sounds encouraging, economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston the recovery is very slow and getting slower. Listen to the conversation here.

FSU Quarantine Dorm Fills Up As Leon County Covid-19 Cases Rise

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

The New York Times lists Tallahassee as the 2nd metro area where coronavirus cases are rising the fastest, on a population-adjusted basis. Leon County has 7,943 COVID-19 infections. Read more here.