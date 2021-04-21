Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 5,571 New Coronavirus Cases, 83 Additional Deaths

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" p=""><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" p=""><span style="font-weight: 400;"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Florida reported 4,237 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,173,138 cases.</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 6,381 cases. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">That’s a 5 percent increase from last week, and an 18 percent increase from two weeks ago. </span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br /> </span></span>

Florida reported 5,571 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,184,354 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the daily caseload this week is 6,267 cases. That’s the same daily average as a week ago and a 14 percent increase in the average daily caseload from two weeks ago.

The state also reported 83 new COVID-related deaths today bringing the death toll to 34,616 people.

More than 88,750 people have been hospitalized in the state.

Some 8,228,278 vaccines have been distributed to residents so far.

Here are some coronavirus-relates stories you might have missed:

Masks Remain Extremely Effective Indoors, But Are They Necessary Outside?

Scientists and public health experts agree that masks are effective at lowering the spread of the coronavirus indoors, where the vast majority of transmission is likely to occur. Read more here.

Biden Says Goal Of 200 Million COVID-19 Vaccinations In 100 Days Has Been Met

President Biden announced Wednesday that Americans have received 200 million COVID-19 vaccinations since he took office, double his initial goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days, and what he called “an incredible achievement for the nation.” Read more here.

If You’re Planning On Traveling To Puerto Rico, Make Sure To Pack Your Negative COVID Test Result Starting April 28

Puerto Rico will fine travelers $300 if they can’t provide a negative COVID-19 test when they enter the island starting next week. Read more here.