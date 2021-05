Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 3,184 New Coronavirus Cases, 51 Additional Deaths

Florida reported 4,237 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,173,138 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 6,381 cases.

That’s a 5 percent increase from last week, and an 18 percent increase from two weeks ago.







Florida reported 3,184 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,278,549 cases in total.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 5,566 new cases a day.

That’s an 18 percent decrease from last week’s average daily caseload and a 4 percent decrease from the daily numbers two weeks ago.

The state also added 51 new deaths for a total death toll of 35,882 residents. More than 92,550 people have been hospitalized since last March with the virus.

Some 9,397,252 Floridians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.