Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 3,184 New Coronavirus Cases, 51 Additional Deaths

Florida reported 3,184 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 2,278,549 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload this week is 5,566 new cases a day.

That’s an 18 percent decrease from last week’s average daily caseload and a 4 percent decrease from the daily numbers two weeks ago.

The state also added 51 new COVID-related deaths for a total death toll of 35,882 residents. More than 92,550 people have been hospitalized since last March with the virus.

Some 9,397,252 Floridians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

