 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds 1,930 New Cases

by (WMFE)

Photo: CDC @cdc

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Florida adds 1,930 cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,930 new cases and 175 deaths Wednesday. The cumulative case count is now 706,516.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 14,488 people in Florida, including 171 non-residents.

The percent positive rate for new cases in the latest report was 5.02%. Percent positivity for new cases has ranged from 5.85% to 4.04% over the last 14 days. Some 41,335 Florida residents were tested Tuesday.

The Agency for Health Care Administration listed 2,085 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, down from 2,420 people hospitalized Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have declined since they hit a peak in July when around 9,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Disney To Lay Off 28,000 Employees Across The US

Matthew Peddie & Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Disney is laying off 28,000 employees across the US. The company said the layoffs are due to the prolonged impact of COVID-19 and uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic. Read more here.

Orange County Nonprofits Can Apply For CARES Act Funding

Talia Blake, WMFE

Orange County nonprofits can now apply for up to$5,000 in federal CARES Act funding. Read more here.

DeSantis: Millions Of Rapid Test Kits On The Way To Florida

Steve Newborn, WUSF

Millions of rapid test kits for the coronavirus will soon be on their way to the neediest Floridians – courtesy of the federal government. Read more here

To spend CARES Act funds, Lake County plans $35 million line of credit

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Lake County plans to get a $35 million line of credit in order to spend all its CARES Act money by the end of the year. Read more here.

HMSHost Says It Will Fire 782 Furloughed Workers on October 15

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orlando International Airport workers and state and local leaders protested a concessionaire’s decision to fire hundreds of furloughed workers next month. Read more here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP