Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds 1,930 New Cases

Florida adds 1,930 cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,930 new cases and 175 deaths Wednesday. The cumulative case count is now 706,516.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 14,488 people in Florida, including 171 non-residents.

The percent positive rate for new cases in the latest report was 5.02%. Percent positivity for new cases has ranged from 5.85% to 4.04% over the last 14 days. Some 41,335 Florida residents were tested Tuesday.

The Agency for Health Care Administration listed 2,085 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, down from 2,420 people hospitalized Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have declined since they hit a peak in July when around 9,500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Disney To Lay Off 28,000 Employees Across The US

Matthew Peddie & Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Disney is laying off 28,000 employees across the US. The company said the layoffs are due to the prolonged impact of COVID-19 and uncertainty over the duration of the pandemic. Read more here.

Orange County Nonprofits Can Apply For CARES Act Funding

Talia Blake, WMFE

Orange County nonprofits can now apply for up to$5,000 in federal CARES Act funding. Read more here.

DeSantis: Millions Of Rapid Test Kits On The Way To Florida

Steve Newborn, WUSF

Millions of rapid test kits for the coronavirus will soon be on their way to the neediest Floridians – courtesy of the federal government. Read more here.

To spend CARES Act funds, Lake County plans $35 million line of credit

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Lake County plans to get a $35 million line of credit in order to spend all its CARES Act money by the end of the year. Read more here.

HMSHost Says It Will Fire 782 Furloughed Workers on October 15

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orlando International Airport workers and state and local leaders protested a concessionaire’s decision to fire hundreds of furloughed workers next month. Read more here.