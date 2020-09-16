 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Death Toll Passes 13,000

by (WMFE)

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Florida’s COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 13,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 153 new COVID-19 deaths since the previous report. Some 13,100 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 161 non-residents.

Statewide, 2,355 new coronavirus cases were reported. Florida’s cumulative case total has reached 671,201.

The percent positive rate for new cases statewide ticked up to 4.47% Tuesday, after dipping to 3.86% Monday, the lowest it’s been in two weeks.

In Orange County, 38,242 cases have been reported and 416 people have died. The percent positivity for new cases Tuesday was 3.6%.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

OCPS Launches COVID-19 Dashboard

Nicole Darden Creston, WMFE

Orange County Public Schools has launched its own COVID-19 online dashboard to track confirmed cases across its 202 schools and its district offices. Read more here.

No Secondary Transmission, No Severe Coronavirus Cases in County Students Yet

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orange County Health Director Raul Pino said there hasn’t been any secondary transmission of coronavirus in county public schools. Read more here.

Epidemiologist Says What You Do Determines Your Likeliness Of Catching COVID-19

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

In the state’s poorest zip code, 32304 in Tallahassee, low-income residents live side by side with college students. That’s raising concerns since local coronavirus cases are rising among college-aged people, and low income people tend to face more negative health impacts if they’re infected. Read more here.

The Majority Of Children Who Die From COVID-19 Are Children Of Color

Patti Neighmond, NPR

The vast majority of children dying from COVID-19 are Hispanic, Black or Native American, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read more here.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

