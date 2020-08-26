 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: More Than 3,000 New Cases; 153 Deaths Reported

More than 3,000 new cases reported by Florida Department of Health

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,327 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. 608,722 positive cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

153 new deaths in Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 10,733. Some 139 non-residents have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The daily case count has been declining, with just over 2,000 cases reported Monday and 2,770 on Tuesday. Florida hit a peak of new cases on July 15th when more than 15,000 cases were reported.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

No Immediate Change To Orange County Schools After Judge Rules Reopening Order Unconstitutional

Amy Green, WMFE

Orange County Public Schools leaders say there won’t be any immediate changes at schools as a lawsuit aimed at keeping schools closed winds through the courts.  Read more here.

Disney World Continues To Reduce Its Operating Hours In November

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

After the attractions lost more than 2 billion dollars in the third quarter, a shortened schedule was announced. It will take effect September 8 and now with this latest announcement run through November. Read more here.

Ruling against schools-opening order arrives late for Lake County: ‘This train has left the station’

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

A Florida judge blocked a state order that forced schools to open physically in August, but his ruling came too late for the Lake County School Board. Read more here.

More Than 1,400 Residents and Landlords Applied for Eviction Diversion Program Tuesday

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

1,461 tenants and landlords started the Orange County Eviction Diversion Program application process in the first few hours. Read more here.

 


