Your Wednesday Coronavirus Update: Cumulative Cases Hit 690,000
Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 2,509 coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the cumulative case number to 690,499. The DOH reported 203 new deaths. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 13,782 people in Florida, including 164 non-residents.
The percent positive rate for Tuesday was 5.28%. Some 49,637 Florida residents were tested for coronavirus.
The US death toll for COVID-19 passed 200,000 this week. The virus has killed 201,120 people in the US.
Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:
DeSantis Defends Agencies’ Response to Coronavirus
Tom Urban, WLRN
With Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried calling for a coordinated response by statewide elected officials to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday defended the actions of agencies under his control. Read more here.
Florida Regulators Asked For Emergency Order To Stop Utilities From Disconnecting Overdue Accounts
Jenny Staletovich, WLRN
An environmental law group asked the Florida Public Service Commission Tuesday for an emergency order preventing electric companies from disconnecting overdue accounts. Read more here.
DeSantis Hints At Special Legislative Session
Blaise Gainey, WFSU
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants the legislature to work on his plan to crack down on what he calls “violent protests.” DeSantis calls the plan the Combating Violence, Disorder and Looting & Law Enforcement Protection Act. But another elected official thinks lawmakers should have another focus when they return to Tallahassee in November. Read more here.
CDC Publishes — Then Withdraws — Guidance On Aerosol Spread Of Coronavirus
Laurel Wamsley, NPR
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted guidance Friday evening saying that aerosol transmission might be one of the “most common” ways the coronavirus is spreading — and then took the guidance down on Monday. Read more here.
